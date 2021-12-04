Nathan Evans Releases Brand New Music Ahead Of Festive Season And During UK Tour





16/12/2021 TUNNELS ABERDEEN, UK New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After a phenomenal break into the global pop scene with " Wellerman " and accumulating 2 billion global streams, Nathan Evans is one of the biggest British global hitmakers of the last year.Nathan finishes his incredible year with his first ever tour which started in Dublin and will see him visit fans in Manchester, Leeds, London, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen. As we head into the festive season, Nathan appeases fans with brand new music. A cover of festive classic " Driving Home For Christmas ", " Merry Christmas Everyone " and " Auld Lang Syne " will be available to download, stream and buy today.On speaking about his brand new music and tour, Nathan says: "This is the first time I've released music for the festive season and I can't wait for you all to hear it. When I was growing up, we'd always have Christmas music playing from early December right up until New Years Eve so it's great that I can help spread a little joy around this time of year. It will be great to meet so many of you on my UK tour too, thank you to everyone who continues to support me".One of the biggest British global hitmakers of the year with 2 billion streams. Charted at #1 UK OCC and #1 in 5 other markets, alongside Top 5 chart positions in many other territories. Platinum certified in the UK and 9 other markets. 4.2 million Tik Tok creations, 9.3B views on TikTok worldwide & #1 Shazam in 17 territories.The 4th biggest selling single from a British artist in 2021 with 865K units sold in the UK. 2 consecutive weeks at #1 and 14 weeks inside the Top 10. #1 Shazam UK, #1 Amazon UK, #1 iTunes UK, Top 5 Spotify UK and Top 10 Apple UK.The first Scot in over 13 years to have his debut single reach #1 in the UK charts.Wellerman chart positions: #1 Germany (10 non-consecutive weeks), #1 Netherlands (2weeks), #1 Norway (2 weeks), #1 Switzerland (13 consecutive weeks), #1 Austria (10 non-consecutive weeks), #2 Ireland, #2 Belgium, #3 Sweden, #6 Finland, #36 France, #54 Canada.Wellerman certifications: Gold - Denmark, Germany (x3), Switzerland, US.Platinum - Austria (x3), Belgium (x2), Czech Republic (x3),Finland, Ireland, Poland, Netherlands (x2), Norway (x3), Slovakia (x2).Track List:Merry Christmas EveryoneDriving Home For ChristmasAuld Lang SyneUK Tour Dates:1/12/2021 ACADEMY 2 DUBLIN 1, IRELAND06/12/2021 DEAF INSTITUTE MANCHESTER, UK08/12/2021 COLOURS HOXTON LONDON, UK12/12/2021 KING TUTS WAH WAH HUT GLASGOW, UK13/12/2021 THE CAVES EDINBURGH, UK14/12/2021 KING TUTS GLASGOW, UK16/12/2021 TUNNELS ABERDEEN, UK



