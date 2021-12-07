|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
BBC Radio 1's Sound Of 2022 Longlist Unveiled
Most read news of the week
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic & Jazmine Sullivan Win Big At 2021 "Soul Train Awards" Presented By BET, Taking Home Awards For Song Of The Year And Album Of The Year, Respectively
Apple Announces Third Annual Apple Music Award Winners: The Weeknd Wins Global Award For Artist Of The Year; Olivia Rodrigo And H.E.R. Also Take Home Top Awards
Andrea Bocelli To Rebroadcast Record-Breaking Holiday Livestream Believe In Christmas Encore Dec. 10-12
Sleeping Dogs Recap EP Release Show, Share Visualizer For "Encino" & Discuss Upcoming Full-Length Album
U2's The Edge And Legendary Producer Bob Ezrin, Co-Founders Of Music Rising, Launch Ohyay Gallery To Celebrate "Guitar Icons: A Musical Instrument Auction"
The Jacksons Scheduled To Perform At Multiple Hard Rock & Seminole Casino Entertainment Venues In 2022
Herbie Hancock Will Perform "Maiden Voyage" At The 20th Tokyo Jazz Festival, With Special Guest Appearances
Ed Sheeran, The Go-Go's, And Old Dominion To Perform Exclusively For SiriusXM Subscribers And Pandora Listeners