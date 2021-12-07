BBC Radio 1's Sound Of 2022 Longlist Unveiled



Further details of the panel and how the list was compiled are available on BBC LONDON, UK (Top40 Charts) The longlist for BBC Radio 1's Sound of 2022 has been revealed, tipping ten new artists for success next year.This year's longlist was chosen by a panel of over 130 industry experts and artists, including Elton John, Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran, Jade Thirlwall, Jorja Smith and more.BBC Radio 1's Sound of 2022 longlist (in alphabetical order) is:Baby QueenCentral CeeENNYLola YoungMimi WebbPinkPantheressPriya RaguTemsWet LegYard ActLast year 24 year-old rapper Pa Salieu claimed the top spot ahead of a strong longlist featuring the likes of Griff, Holly Humberstone and Alfie Templeman. Previous artists named on the list over the years include Stormzy, Adele, Sam Smith, Lady Gaga, Foals, Dizzee Rascal and Lewis Capaldi.The countdown of the Top 5 will kick off across Radio 1 on Sunday 2 January 2022. The winner will be revealed on Thursday 6 January 2022 on Radio 1 and BBC News.Chris Price, Head of Music for Radio 1, says: "This year's Sound Of list will go down as one of the greats; a rich and diverse representation of genres, a great year for British and female artists, and I'm delighted to report that all ten acts have had significant support from Radio 1, many of them as alumni of our own Brit List."The list was compiled using recommendations from 133 influential music experts, including artists, DJs, radio and TV producers, journalists, streaming experts and festival bookers. All were asked to name their favourite three new acts, who could be performers from any country and any musical genre, whether or not they are signed.They cannot have been the lead artist on a UK top five album or three UK top ten singles before 31 October 2021. They also must not already be widely known by the UK general public (for example, a member of a hit band going solo or a TV star) or have appeared on the Sound Of… list before.Further details of the panel and how the list was compiled are available on BBC Radio 1's Sound Of 2022 website.



