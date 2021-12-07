Lauren Alaina Announces 2022 Headlining Tour Top Of The World Tour

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Multi-Platinum-selling rising superstar Lauren
Alaina wraps up a pinnacle year with the announcement of her 2022 headlining tour. Alaina will kick off her Top of the World Tour presented by Maurices on February 24 in Silver
Spring, MD. Joining Alaina on the Top Of The World Tour will be special guest Spencer Crandall.
"After two long years, I am so excited to get back on the road for my second headlining tour," said Alaina. "My fans have continued to support me even when we weren't able to be in the same room together. I'm on Top Of The World thinking about being back on stage, face to face, with the people who got me here."
"We are proud to be the presenting sponsor of Lauren
Alaina's tour, with Lauren
styled in her favorite Maurices outfits," states David
Kornberg, Maurices Chief Executive Officer. "Our customers love country music. Lauren's tour locations and her mission align strongly with our core purpose of making a positive difference in the lives of women who are the heart of our hometowns."
The tour is in support of her No. 1 debuting album Sitting Pretty on Top of the World which includes her current hit single "Getting Over Him" featuring Jon Pardi
as well as the RIAA Gold-certified "Getting Good" featuring her friend and mentor Trisha Yearwood. The Top of the World Tour presented by Maurices is the follow-up to her SOLD OUT and first-ever career headlining tour, That Girl Was Me Tour, that wrapped in early 2020.
Today, December 7, her inspirational book, Getting Good At Being You will be released wherever books are sold.
Tickets go onsale this Friday, December 10.
Top Of The World Tour Presented by Maurices:
Feb 24 Silver
Spring, MD The Fillmore Silver
Spring
Feb 25 New York, NY Webster Hall
Feb 26 Warrendale, PA Jergel's Rhythm Grille
Mar 2 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club - Music
Hall
Mar 3 Asbury Park, NJ Stone Pony
Mar 4 Bethlehem, PA Steelstacks - Musikfest Café
Mar 10 Minneapolis, MN Varsity Theater
Mar 11 Columbia, MO The Blue Note
Mar 12 Rosemont, IL Joe's Live
Mar 17 Milwaukee, WI The Rave / Eagles
Club
Mar 18 Bloomington, IL The Castle Theater
Mar 19 Council Bluffs, IA Horseshoe Council Bluffs | Whiskey Roadhouse
Mar 24 Hobart, IN Art Theater
Mar 25 Columbus, OH The Bluestone
Mar 26 Indianapolis, IN 8 Seconds Saloon
April 7 Tulsa, OK Cain's Ballroom
April 8 Cedar Park, TX The Haute Spot
April 9 Little
Rock, AR The Hall
April 13 Atlanta, GA Buckhead Theatre
April 14 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl
April 15 Charleston, SC Charleston Music
Hall
Alaina, who American Songwriter calls "a vibrant force of positivity in the world," has had a banner year with the release of her third studio album Sitting Pretty On Top of the World which includes her current hit single "Getting Over Him," a duet featuring Jon Pardi. The multi-award winner was featured on Entertainment Tonight, Billboard, FORBES, PEOPLE, Atlanta Journal Constitution, CMT Hot 20, Holler Country, MusicRow,EverythingNash.com, Country Now, RIFF Magazine, Sounds
Like Nashville, Taste of Country, The Boot, Outsider.com and more.
In September, the Georgia native starred in her first Hallmark Channel movie "Roadhouse Romance" that premiered to rave reviews and became the #1 most-watched entertainment cable program of the day and week.
Alaina has shared the stage with superstars including Alan Jackson, Blake
Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Martina McBride
and Jason Aldean, sold out her own, first-ever headlining, That Girl Was Me Tour, and has performed on some of the highest-profile stages in the world including national television performances on PBS's A Capitol Fourth, Dancing with the Stars, American Idol, TODAY, ABC's Good Morning America, The Ellen
DeGeneres Show, Tonight
Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, ABC's CMA Fest specials, CMA and ACM Awards, Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day halftime performance, MLB's World Series national anthem (Game 5, 2021) and more including a performance at the White House for President Obama for a PBS special.
Multi-Platinum-selling singer/songwriter Lauren
Alaina has earned three No. 1 hit singles in just under three years with her smash "Road Less Traveled" (2017), the now 6x Platinum "What Ifs
" (2018) with her childhood friend and superstar Kane Brown
(his first career No. 1), and "One Beer
" (2020) with friend and rising star HARDY
(also his first career No. 1). Her No. 1 debuting album Sitting Pretty On Top of The World, which includes her current single "Getting Over Him" featuring Jon Pardi, as well as her recently RIAA-certified Gold-selling "Getting Good." Alaina will release her inspirational book "Getting Good At Being You" on Tuesday, December 7.
Sitting Pretty on Top of the World follows on the heels of the Georgia native's two EPs, Getting Over Him EP and the previous Getting Good EP,which were evidence of her evolution as a songwriter. Her album Road Less Traveled was the most-streamed album of the year for a female artist in 2017 and landed on multiple "Best Of
" lists including Billboard, Rolling Stone and Amazon. The album included her first No. 1 smash "Road Less Traveled" as well "Doin' Fine," and the inspiring, "Three."
The "sassy Southerner with killer pipes" (PARADE) has received multiple nominations for CMA Awards, ACM Awards, CMT Music
Awards, Teen Choice Awards, Radio
Disney Music
Awards and Billboard Music
Awards. Awards include 2017 ACM New Female Vocalist of the Year, CMT Breakthrough Video of the Year for her "Road Less Traveled," and CMT Collaborative Video of the Year for "What Ifs."
Denver-native Spencer Crandall is an independent country music singer/songwriter and entertainer. His sound continues to push the envelope—a blend of country storytelling with non-traditional production elements—reflecting influences ranging from Ed Sheeran
and Taylor Swift
to Justin Timberlake
and Drake.
Raised in a music-loving family, Crandall grew up attending summer country concerts with dreams of being an entertainer, idolizing touring sensations like Kenny Chesney
and Keith Urban. For a senior project in high school, Crandall decided to pick up the guitar and learn to play. The next year he headed to Grand Junction to play college football, until facing a career-ending shoulder injury. With the spare time on his hands during recovery, Spencer began to sing and write music, ultimately growing a steady following on social media by posting videos of dorm room performances of his original music.
After frequent trips to Nashville throughout 2016, Crandall decided it was time to make the move to Music
City and seriously pursue his music career. Since then, Crandall has gained over 2M followers and 22M likes on TikTok and has shared the stage with artists including Chris Lane, Dustin
Lynch, Tyler Rich and Josh Turner.
In four short years, Crandall has amassed over 115M streams across all platforms as an independent artist, with two album releases debuting at No.1 on the iTunes country charts. His song "My Person" has over 40M streams and is currently in the top 10 on Sirius
XM's 'Hot 30 Weekend Countdown.' His latest single "Made" gained over 3M streams in 5 short weeks, debuting at No.2 All-genre on the iTunes charts and No. 4 on Billboard's Country Digital
Songs Sales Chart. With plans for another full-length album in 2022 and exciting touring opportunities, it plans to be his most exciting year to date.