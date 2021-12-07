Lauren Alaina Announces 2022 Headlining Tour Top Of The World Tour





"After two long years, I am so excited to get back on the road for my second headlining tour," said Alaina. "My fans have continued to support me even when we weren't able to be in the same room together. I'm on Top Of The World thinking about being back on stage, face to face, with the people who got me here."



"We are proud to be the presenting sponsor of



The tour is in support of her No. 1 debuting album Sitting Pretty on Top of the World which includes her current hit single "Getting Over Him" featuring



Today, December 7, her inspirational book, Getting Good At Being You will be released wherever books are sold.

Tickets go onsale this Friday, December 10.



Top Of The World Tour Presented by Maurices:

Feb 24

Feb 25 New York, NY Webster Hall

Feb 26 Warrendale, PA Jergel's Rhythm Grille

Mar 2 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club -

Mar 3 Asbury Park, NJ Stone Pony

Mar 4 Bethlehem, PA Steelstacks - Musikfest Café

Mar 10 Minneapolis, MN Varsity Theater

Mar 11 Columbia, MO The Blue Note

Mar 12 Rosemont, IL Joe's Live

Mar 17 Milwaukee, WI The Rave /

Mar 18 Bloomington, IL The Castle Theater

Mar 19 Council Bluffs, IA Horseshoe Council Bluffs | Whiskey Roadhouse

Mar 24 Hobart, IN Art Theater

Mar 25 Columbus, OH The Bluestone

Mar 26 Indianapolis, IN 8 Seconds Saloon

April 7 Tulsa, OK Cain's Ballroom

April 8 Cedar Park, TX The Haute Spot

April 9

April 13 Atlanta, GA Buckhead Theatre

April 14 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl

April 15 Charleston, SC Charleston



Alaina, who American Songwriter calls "a vibrant force of positivity in the world," has had a banner year with the release of her third studio album Sitting Pretty On Top of the World which includes her current hit single "Getting Over Him," a duet featuring Jon Pardi. The multi-award winner was featured on Entertainment Tonight, Billboard, FORBES, PEOPLE, Atlanta Journal Constitution, CMT Hot 20, Holler Country, MusicRow,EverythingNash.com, Country Now, RIFF Magazine,



In September, the Georgia native starred in her first Hallmark Channel movie "Roadhouse Romance" that premiered to rave reviews and became the #1 most-watched entertainment cable program of the day and week.



Alaina has shared the stage with superstars including Alan Jackson,



Multi-Platinum-selling singer/songwriter



Sitting Pretty on Top of the World follows on the heels of the Georgia native's two EPs, Getting Over Him EP and the previous Getting Good EP,which were evidence of her evolution as a songwriter. Her album Road Less Traveled was the most-streamed album of the year for a female artist in 2017 and landed on multiple "



The "sassy Southerner with killer pipes" (PARADE) has received multiple nominations for CMA Awards, ACM Awards, CMT



Denver-native Spencer Crandall is an independent country music singer/songwriter and entertainer. His sound continues to push the envelope—a blend of country storytelling with non-traditional production elements—reflecting influences ranging from



Raised in a music-loving family, Crandall grew up attending summer country concerts with dreams of being an entertainer, idolizing touring sensations like



After frequent trips to Nashville throughout 2016, Crandall decided it was time to make the move to



