Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2022 North America, Uk And European Tour In Support Of Her Grammy-Nominated Debut Album Sour

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Grammy-nominated, critically acclaimed singer/songwriter, Olivia
Rodrigo, today announced her 2022 SOUR Tour in support of her Grammy-nominated record-breaking, RIAA Double
Platinum Certified debut album, SOUR - out now on Geffen Records. Kicking off April 2nd at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, CA, the tour will visit more than 40 major cities across North America
and Europe
including two-night runs at Radio
City Music
Hall in New York, and the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, CA, before wrapping with two nights at Eventim Apollo in London, UK on July 6th and 7th. Special guests Gracie Abrams (April 2 - 23), Holly Humberstone (April 26 - May 25) and Baby Queen
(June 11 - July 7) will join the Tour. The Verified Fan sale is open now through December 7 at 11:59pm PT. Public ticket on-sale begins on December 10.
Fresh
off her win as "New Artist of the Year" at the American Music
Awards, the tour announcement caps off Rodrigo's banner year, which, most recently saw her earn her seven nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards including "Record Of The Year," "Album Of The Year," "Song Of The Year," "Best New Artist," "Best Pop Solo Performance," "Best Pop Vocal Album," and "Best Music
Video," making her the second youngest artist in Grammy history to score nods in each of the Big Four categories in the same year.
Named the #1 Album of 2021 by Rolling Stone and called one of the Best Albums of 2021 by the New York Times, SOUR recently landed at the top of several Billboardyear-end lists including the top Global 200 Artist, top Overall New Artist, top Hot 100 Artist, top Hot 100 Female Artist, and top Hot 100 Songwriter, among others. SOUR also landed at the top of Spotify's recently unveiled annual 2021 "Wrapped
" campaign, which highlights the platform's most streamed artists, songs, albums, and podcasts. With over 1.1 billion streams, "driver's license" was the top streamed song of 2021 on Spotify (both in the U.S. and worldwide), while Rodrigo's "good 4 u" also landed in the top five most streamed songs list on Spotify, with SOUR earning the number one spot as the most globally streamed album. Rodrigo also was named Variety's "Songwriter of the Year" and earned Apple Music
Awards for Breakthrough Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year.
With the release of SOUR, the highly anticipated LP debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 295,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S., quickly achieving RIAA Gold certification in its first week. Upon its release, SOUR scored the most U.S. audio streams from a female debut album ever and broke the record for the most-streamed album in a week by a female artist in Spotify history with over 385M global streams. The stunning album from the 18-year-old multi-platinum artist produced two #1 songs "drivers license" (4x Platinum) and "good 4 u" (3x Platinum), the top 5 song "deja vu" (2x Platinum) and not to mention entered the charts at No. 1 in the U.K., Canada, Ireland, Norway, Holland, Sweden, Australia, and New Zealand. All 11 tracks from the album have landed in the top 30 of Billboard's Hot 100, making Rodrigo the first female artist, and the fourth act overall, to simultaneously chart 11 or more songs in the top 30.
For a full list of SOUR Tour dates and cities, see below: 2022 SOUR TOUR DATES:
April 2, 2022 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
April 5, 2022 Portland, OR Theater of the Clouds
April 6, 2022 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater
April 7, 2022 Vancouver, BC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
April 9, 2022 Salt Lake City, UT UCCU Center
April 11, 2022 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom
April 12, 2022 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom
April 14, 2022 Minneapolis, MN Armory
April 15, 2022 Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom
April 16, 2022 Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom
April 19, 2022 Milwaukee, WI Eagles Ballroom
April 20, 2022 Chesterfield, MO The Factory
April 22, 2022 Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J Brady ICON Music
Center
April 23, 2022 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple Theatre
April 26, 2022 New York, NY Radio City Music
Hall
April 27, 2022 New York, NY Radio City Music
Hall
April 29, 2022 Toronto, ON Massey Hall
April 30, 2022 Toronto, ON Massey Hall
May 3, 2022 Boston, MA Roadrunner
May 4, 2022 Washington, DC Anthem
May 6, 2022 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia
May 7, 2022 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia
May 9, 2022 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy
May 10, 2022 Nashville, TN Grand Ole Opry House
May 12, 2022 Houston, TX 713 Music
Hall
May 13, 2021 Austin, TX Moody Amphitheater
May 14, 2022 Irving, TX Pavilion at Toyota Music
Factory
May 17, 2022 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre
May 18, 2022 San Diego, CA The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
May 20, 2022 Las Vegas, NV The Chelsea
May 21, 2022 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara
Bowl
May 24, 2022 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre
May 25, 2022 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre
June 11, 2022 Hamburg, Germany Stadtpark
June 13, 2022 Berlin, Germany Verti Music
Hall
June 15, 2022 Zurich, Switzerland Halle 622
June 16, 2022 Milan, Italy Fabrique
June 18, 2022 Cologne, Germany Palladium
June 19, 2022 Brussels, Belgium Forest National
June 21, 2022 Paris, France Zénith
June 22, 2022 Amsterdam, Holland AFAS Live
June 29, 2022 Cork, Ireland Live At The Marquee
June 30, 2022 Dublin, Ireland Fairview Park
July 2, 2022 Glasgow, UK O2 Academy Glasgow
July 3, 2022 Manchester, UK O2 Apollo Manchester
July 4, 2022 Birmingham, UK O2 Academy Birmingham
July 6, 2022 London, UK Eventim Apollo
July 7, 2022 London, UK Eventim Apollo.