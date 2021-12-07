Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2022 North America, Uk And European Tour In Support Of Her Grammy-Nominated Debut Album Sour









Named the #1 Album of 2021 by Rolling Stone and called one of the Best Albums of 2021 by the New York Times, SOUR recently landed at the top of several Billboardyear-end lists including the top Global 200 Artist, top Overall New Artist, top Hot 100 Artist, top Hot 100 Female Artist, and top Hot 100 Songwriter, among others. SOUR also landed at the top of Spotify's recently unveiled annual 2021 "



With the release of SOUR, the highly anticipated LP debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 295,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S., quickly achieving RIAA Gold certification in its first week. Upon its release, SOUR scored the most U.S. audio streams from a female debut album ever and broke the record for the most-streamed album in a week by a female artist in Spotify history with over 385M global streams. The stunning album from the 18-year-old multi-platinum artist produced two #1 songs "drivers license" (4x Platinum) and "good 4 u" (3x Platinum), the top 5 song "deja vu" (2x Platinum) and not to mention entered the charts at No. 1 in the U.K., Canada, Ireland, Norway, Holland, Sweden, Australia, and New Zealand. All 11 tracks from the album have landed in the top 30 of Billboard's Hot 100, making Rodrigo the first female artist, and the fourth act overall, to simultaneously chart 11 or more songs in the top 30.



For a full list of SOUR Tour dates and cities, see below: 2022 SOUR TOUR DATES:

April 2, 2022 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

April 5, 2022 Portland, OR Theater of the Clouds

April 6, 2022 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater

April 7, 2022 Vancouver, BC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

April 9, 2022 Salt Lake City, UT UCCU Center

April 11, 2022 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom

April 12, 2022 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom

April 14, 2022 Minneapolis, MN Armory

April 15, 2022 Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom

April 16, 2022 Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom

April 19, 2022 Milwaukee, WI Eagles Ballroom

April 20, 2022 Chesterfield, MO The Factory

April 22, 2022 Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J Brady ICON

April 23, 2022 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple Theatre

April 26, 2022 New York, NY Radio City

April 27, 2022 New York, NY Radio City

April 29, 2022 Toronto, ON Massey Hall

April 30, 2022 Toronto, ON Massey Hall

May 3, 2022 Boston, MA Roadrunner

May 4, 2022 Washington, DC Anthem

May 6, 2022 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia

May 7, 2022 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia

May 9, 2022 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy

May 10, 2022 Nashville, TN Grand Ole Opry House

May 12, 2022 Houston, TX 713

May 13, 2021 Austin, TX Moody Amphitheater

May 14, 2022 Irving, TX Pavilion at Toyota

May 17, 2022 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre

May 18, 2022 San Diego, CA The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

May 20, 2022 Las Vegas, NV The Chelsea

May 21, 2022 Santa Barbara, CA Santa

May 24, 2022 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

May 25, 2022 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

June 11, 2022 Hamburg, Germany Stadtpark

June 13, 2022 Berlin, Germany Verti

June 15, 2022 Zurich, Switzerland Halle 622

June 16, 2022 Milan, Italy Fabrique

June 18, 2022 Cologne, Germany Palladium

June 19, 2022 Brussels, Belgium Forest National

June 21, 2022 Paris, France Zénith

June 22, 2022 Amsterdam, Holland AFAS Live

June 29, 2022 Cork, Ireland Live At The Marquee

June 30, 2022 Dublin, Ireland Fairview Park

July 2, 2022 Glasgow, UK O2 Academy Glasgow

July 3, 2022 Manchester, UK O2 Apollo Manchester

July 4, 2022 Birmingham, UK O2 Academy Birmingham

July 6, 2022 London, UK Eventim Apollo

July 7, 2022 London, UK Eventim Apollo. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy-nominated, critically acclaimed singer/songwriter, Olivia Rodrigo, today announced her 2022 SOUR Tour in support of her Grammy-nominated record-breaking, RIAA Double Platinum Certified debut album, SOUR - out now on Geffen Records. Kicking off April 2nd at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, CA, the tour will visit more than 40 major cities across North America and Europe including two-night runs at Radio City Music Hall in New York, and the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, CA, before wrapping with two nights at Eventim Apollo in London, UK on July 6th and 7th. Special guests Gracie Abrams (April 2 - 23), Holly Humberstone (April 26 - May 25) and Baby Queen (June 11 - July 7) will join the Tour. The Verified Fan sale is open now through December 7 at 11:59pm PT. Public ticket on-sale begins on December 10. 