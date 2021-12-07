Blue Note Records Announces December 9 Youtube Livestream Event "Norah Jones: I Dream Of Christmas Live At The Empire State Building"





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Blue Note Records has announced "Norah Jones: I Dream Of Christmas Live At The Empire State Building (Presented by Citi)," a special livestream event that will feature the 9-time GRAMMY-winning singer, songwriter, and pianist Norah Jones performing a set of holiday music atop the iconic New York City skyscraper. The event celebrates the release of Norah's new album I Dream Of Christmas and can be streamed worldwide on her YouTube Channel this Thursday, December 9 at 4:30pm EST.Norah will also be performing songs from the album during several upcoming TV performances including ABC Good Morning America (Dec. 9), NBC The Today Show (Dec. 15), CBS Saturday Morning (Dec. 18), and ABC's "Disney Parks Magical Christmas Parade" (Dec. 25).An expanded digital deluxe version of I Dream Of Christmas has also just been released which features 3 additional tracks including Norah's new original song "I Dream Of Christmas," the spiritual "The Last Month Of The Year," and the holiday classic "I'll Be Home For Christmas." Norah's version of "The Christmas Waltz" is also available exclusively on Amazon Music as part of their Amazon Originals series. The album is a delightful and comforting collection of timeless seasonal favorites and affecting new originals that explore the complicated emotions of our times and our hopes that this holiday season will be full of joy and togetherness.The track listing for I Dream Of Christmas (Deluxe) is as follows:Christmas Calling (Jolly Jones) (Norah Jones)Christmas Don't Be Late (Ross Bagdasarian)Christmas Glow (Norah Jones)White Christmas (Irving Berlin)Christmastime (Norah Jones/Leon Michels)Blue Christmas (Billy Hayes/Jay W. Johnson)It's Only Christmas Once A Year (Norah Jones)You're Not Alone (Norah Jones/Leon Michels)Winter Wonderland (Richard B. Smith/Felix Bernard)A Holiday With You (Norah Jones)Run Rudolph Run (Johnny Marks/Marvin Brodie)Christmas Time Is Here (Lee Mendelson/Vince Guaraldi)What Are You Doing New Year's Eve? (Frank Loesser) Dream Of Christmas (Norah Jones/Leon Michels)Last Month of the Year (Vera Hall/Ruby Pickens Tartt/Alan Lomax)I'll Be Home For Christmas (Walter Kent/Kim Gannon/Buck Ram) Norah Jones first emerged on the world stage with the February 2002 release of Come Away With Me, her self-described "moody little record" that introduced a singular new voice and grew into a global phenomenon, sweeping the 2003 GRAMMY Awards. Since then, Jones has become a nine-time GRAMMY-winner, sold more than 50 million albums, and her songs have been streamed six billion times worldwide. She has released a series of critically acclaimed and commercially successful solo albums—Feels Like Home (2004), Not Too Late (2007), The Fall (2009), Little Broken Hearts (2012), Day Breaks (2016), Pick Me Up Off The Floor (2020), the live album 'Til We Meet Again (2021), and her first-ever holiday album I Dream Of Christmas (2021)—as well as albums with her collective bands The Little Willies, El Madmo, and Puss N Boots featuring Sasha Dobson and Catherine Popper who released their second LP Sister in 2020. The 2010 compilation …Featuring Norah Jones showcased her incredible versatility by collecting her collaborations with artists as diverse as Willie Nelson, Outkast, Herbie Hancock, and Foo Fighters. Since 2018 Jones has been releasing a series of singles including collaborations with artists and friends such as Mavis Staples, Jeff Tweedy, Thomas Bartlett, Tarriona Tank Ball, Rodrigo Amarante, and Brian Blade, some of which were compiled on the 2019 singles collection Begin Again.



