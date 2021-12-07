LA-Based Alt R&B Singer/Songwriter Dana Williams Releases "Sensitive"





The "Sensitive" music video, which Dana co-directed with Rhedd

"It's about putting your fears and feelings aside to enjoy the present moment," Dana shares.



The track is featured in Harlem, a new Amazon Prime show, executive produced by creator Tracy Oliver,



Dana recently released "Happy Holidaze" (Bonus Version) EP featuring a new hauntingly beautiful rendition of "California Dreamin," the iconic The



Amassing over 100MM streams to date, Dana's music has been covered by Interview Magazine. FADER. Pigeons and Planes, Teen Vogue, Complex, Nylon, Elle, LA Magazine, Okayplayer and more. The daughter of Michael Jackson's guitarist and known for her effortless combination of jazz, folk, soul genres, and "soft purr" (FADER), Dana's cover of "Meet Me



Dana Williams has the rare ability to bend time and turn feeling bad into something impossibly lovely. Raised on singers like New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter Dana Williams releases her newest track "Sensitive," which was produced and co-written with LA-based Edgar "JV" Etienne (Janet Jackson, Robin Thicke, Fifth Harmony). With booming percussion and silky-smooth vocals, "Sensitive" is an honest and vulnerable anthem, furthering Dana's style that "floats with a retro, Norah Jones-style vibe" (Pigeons and Planes).The "Sensitive" music video, which Dana co-directed with Rhedd Morton Jankel, shows a different side of the singer-songwriter, playing with light in front of a black backdrop to highlight the fragility of sensitivity. Using disco balls, flashlights and rhinestones, the video provides a humble environment for Dana to be herself."It's about putting your fears and feelings aside to enjoy the present moment," Dana shares.The track is featured in Harlem, a new Amazon Prime show, executive produced by creator Tracy Oliver, Pharrell Williams and Amy Poehler, that follows the lives of four black women, friends from their college days at NYU, as they navigate sex, relationships and chasing their dreams that debuts today.Dana recently released "Happy Holidaze" (Bonus Version) EP featuring a new hauntingly beautiful rendition of "California Dreamin," the iconic The Mamas and the Papas track about missing the warmth and safety of California during a cold winter. Additionally, the EP includes 2020 single "Happy Holidaze," co-written with frequent collaborators Jordan Ware (Brent Faiyaz) and L.3.G.I.O.N. (Pop Smoke) and a stunning rendition of "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas."Amassing over 100MM streams to date, Dana's music has been covered by Interview Magazine. FADER. Pigeons and Planes, Teen Vogue, Complex, Nylon, Elle, LA Magazine, Okayplayer and more. The daughter of Michael Jackson's guitarist and known for her effortless combination of jazz, folk, soul genres, and "soft purr" (FADER), Dana's cover of "Meet Me Tonight in Dreamland" was even featured in AVEDA's holiday collection campaign.Dana Williams has the rare ability to bend time and turn feeling bad into something impossibly lovely. Raised on singers like Ella Fitzgerald and Billie Holiday, the L.A.-based artist brings a jazzy nonchalance to her delivery while drawing big emotion from the subtlest vocal movement. Dana's debut release - The Lonely One - in 2013, featured breakout single "Keep Me Waiting," which earned the distinction of being the only original vocal composition featured in Damien Chazelle's Oscar-winning film Whiplash and was later followed by singles "Fooling Myself" and "Honey," which have garnered over 9MM streams to date. Dana has collaborated with artists like Freddie Gibbs, Boogie, and Rejjie Snow and Aminé on "Egyptian Luvr" and in 2020, was named a Idolator Artist To Watch, a Fender Next Artist and was selected by H.E.R. to perform on Girls With Guitars livestream show. The "retro Norah Jones" (Pigeons and Planes) has released multiple singles this year including "You Win" -- an intimate and bittersweet breakup song -- and "Let Me," a flirtatious track about the fear and excitement at the beginning of a relationship, and will be releasing more music throughout the rest of the year.



