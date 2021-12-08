Playing For Change And The United Nations "Peace Through Music: A Global Event For The Environment" Adds Musicians To Its Dec 15 Event





This year's global livestream will feature more than 200 artists from more than 35 countries, including



The online event and fundraiser, produced by Playing For Change in partnership with the United Nations Population Fund, seeks to unite the world in taking action for a sustainable future, advance progress towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and amplify the voice of the most left behind, including Indigenous communities, whose knowledge and wisdom can help show us the way forward but is often unheard.



The harmful effects of human activity on the environment are impacting populations and their ecosystems around the globe, threatening to set back development efforts by decades. Those with the fewest resources and opportunities will be most susceptible, particularly the most vulnerable populations.



For this reason, through the universal language of music and the art of storytelling, Peace Through Music: A Global Event for The Environment will raise global awareness and call for real action for environmental sustainability and how it is key to achieve social justice. It will embody the unity and common purpose that beats in the heart of humanity for the protection of our only home: our planet. Artist performances, Songs Around The Worldand special documentaries will also capture the beauty and fragility of the environment during the hour-long event.



All net proceeds will go to organizations that prioritize real time solutions that facilitate environmental justice and sustainability, including Conservation International, American Rivers, World Wildlife Fund, REVERB, and the Playing For Change Foundation. Part of the funds raised will advance education programs led by the Playing For Change Foundation with the support of UNFPA to positively impact the lives and choices of adolescents and youth around the globe. For more information about Peace Through Music: A Global Event for the Environment, please visit playingforchange.com.



Playing For Change (PFC) is a Certified B Corp (Social Purpose Corporation) and multimedia company created to inspire and connect the world through music, born from the shared belief that music has the power to break down boundaries and overcome distances between people. PFC spreads their positive message for humanity to millions of people through inspiring multicultural music videos, a live global touring band and a 501c3 foundation supporting music education around the world.



UNFPA, the United Nations sexual and reproductive health agency, is one of the organizers of the event. UNFPA's mission is to deliver a world where every pregnancy is wanted, every childbirth is safe and every young person's potential is fulfilled.



