Olivia Rodrigo Shares NPR Tiny Desk Concert; Rodrigo Recently Announced Her Sour Tour Dates

July 6 & 7 - London, UK, Eventim Apollo. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Olivia Rodrigo has shared her new Tiny Desk Home Concert, featuring hit singles "good 4 u," "traitor," "drivers license," and "deja vu."Yesterday, Rodrigo announced her 2022 SOUR Tour in support of her Grammy-nominated record-breaking, RIAA Double Platinum Certified debut album, SOUR - out now on Geffen Records.Kicking off April 2nd at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, CA, the tour will visit more than 40 major cities across North America and Europe including two-night runs at Radio City Music Hall in New York, and the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, CA, before wrapping with two nights at Eventim Apollo in London, UK on July 6th and 7th. Special guests Gracie Abrams (April 2 - 23), Holly Humberstone (April 26 - May 25) and Baby Queen (June 11 - July 7) will join the Tour. The Verified Fan sale is open now through December 7 at 11 -59pm PT and public ticket on-sale begins on December 10. Fresh off her win as "New Artist of the Year" at the American Music Awards, the tour announcement caps off Rodrigo's banner year, which, most recently saw her earn her seven nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards including "Record Of The Year," "Album Of The Year," "Song Of The Year," "Best New Artist," "Best Pop Solo Performance," "Best Pop Vocal Album," and "Best Music Video," making her the second youngest artist in Grammy history to score nods in each of the Big Four categories in the same year.Named the #1 Album of 2021 by Rolling Stone and called one of the Best Albums of 2021 by the New York Times, SOUR recently landed at the top of several Billboard year-end lists including the top Global 200 Artist, top Overall New Artist, top Hot 100 Artist, top Hot 100 Female Artist, and top Hot 100 Songwriter, among others. SOUR also landed at the top of Spotify's recently unveiled annual 2021 " Wrapped " campaign, which highlights the platform's most streamed artists, songs, albums and podcasts.Sour Tour Dates:April 2 - San Francisco, CA, Bill Graham Civic AuditoriumApril 5 - Portland, OR, Theater of the CloudsApril 6 - Seattle, WA, WAMU TheaterApril 7 - Vancouver, BC, Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports CentreApril 9 - Salt Lake City, UT, UCCU CenterApril 11 & 12 - Denver, CO, Mission BallroomApril 14 - Minneapolis, MN, ArmoryApril 15 & 16 - Chicago, IL, Aragon BallroomApril 19 - Milwaukee, WI, Eagles BallroomApril 20 - Chesterfield, MO, The FactoryApril 22 - Cincinnati, OH, The Andrew J Brady ICON Music CenterApril 23 - Detroit, MI, Masonic Temple TheatreApril 26 & 27 - New York, NY, Radio City Music HallApril 29 & 30 - Toronto, ON, Massey HallMay 3 - Boston, MA, RoadrunnerMay 4 - Washington, DC, AnthemMay 6 - Philadelphia, PA, The Met PhiladelphiaMay 7 - Philadelphia, PA The Met PhiladelphiaMay 9 - Atlanta, GA, Coca-Cola RoxyMay 10 - Nashville, TN, Grand Ole Opry HouseMay 13 - Austin, TX, Moody AmphitheaterMay 14 - Irving, TX, Pavilion at Toyota Music FactoryMay 17 - Phoenix, AZ, Arizona Federal TheatreMay 18 - San Diego, CA, The Rady Shell at Jacobs ParkMay 20 - Las Vegas, NV, The ChelseaMay 21 - Santa Barbara, CA, Santa Barbara BowlMay 24 & 25 - Los Angeles, CA, Greek TheatreJune 11 - Hamburg, Germany, StadtparkJune 13 - Berlin, Germany, Verti Music HallJune 15 - Zurich, Switzerland, Halle 622June 16 - Milan, Italy, FabriqueJune 18 - Cologne, Germany, PalladiumJune 19 - Brussels, Belgium, Forest NationalJune 21 - Paris, France, ZénithJune 22 - Amsterdam, Holland, AFAS LiveJune 29 - Cork, Ireland, Live At The MarqueeJune 30 - Dublin, Ireland, Fairview ParkJuly 2 - Glasgow, UK, O2 Academy GlasgowJuly 3 - Manchester, UK, O2 Apollo ManchesterJuly 4 - Birmingham, UK, O2 Academy BirminghamJuly 6 & 7 - London, UK, Eventim Apollo.



