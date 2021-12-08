Grammy-Nominated Multiplatinum Multi-Instrumentalist The Fabulous Moonshyne Brown Unleashes Black Psychedelica



The sweeping, eponymous introduction draws open the curtains and reveals this album will be a spectacle you had no idea you needed.

The first single, "

The guitar solo guides you into a wavy, tribal ritualistic and psychedelic transition. The upbeat, punk rock vibe of "

No matter the track selection on this edgy project, you are sure to get the largest dose of rock-n-roll your musical taste buds can stand.

Referred to as The ARAS, this powerhouse is a visionary label releasing all projects on an NFT platform; making it among the first of its kind.



www.instagram.com/thefabulousmoonshynebrown

www.twitter.com/MoonshyneBrown

https://www.thefabulousmoonshynebrown.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy-nominated, multiplatinum, multi-instrumentalist, psychedelic rock artist Moonshyne Brown unleashes Black Psychedelica via his independent label The Anti-Robot Art Society. This project was written, produced, performed, engineered and all instruments by Moonshyne Brown entirely. The concept album takes an artful, freefalling leap from the ordinary into a new dimension.The sweeping, eponymous introduction draws open the curtains and reveals this album will be a spectacle you had no idea you needed.The first single, " Lucky ", is an aural story in three acts. The deep driving bass carries you into the groove while the chanting envelopes you into a spell of rhythm.The guitar solo guides you into a wavy, tribal ritualistic and psychedelic transition. The upbeat, punk rock vibe of " Shake It " sounds like glam and leather; the reggae rock-tinged "Marijuana (The Smoker's Suite)" is a smoker's dream with its Lee "Scratch" Perry meets Jimi Hendrix energy; while "Raggedy Ann" gives the listener big boss, gritty rock-n-roll bravado.No matter the track selection on this edgy project, you are sure to get the largest dose of rock-n-roll your musical taste buds can stand. Black Psychedelica is the debut project released by the unique boutique record label The Anti-Robot Art Society, created by The Fabulous Moonshyne Brown and industry veteran Will Covington.Referred to as The ARAS, this powerhouse is a visionary label releasing all projects on an NFT platform; making it among the first of its kind. Black Psychedelica arrives to take you for a ride January 2022. The sonic masterpiece can be purchased at www.distortedcult.com/music-merchandise. Search to stream Black Psychedelica on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music and more!www.instagram.com/thefabulousmoonshynebrownwww.twitter.com/MoonshyneBrownhttps://www.thefabulousmoonshynebrown.com



