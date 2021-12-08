The Best Video Game Soundtracks

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Have you ever played a game just because you loved the soundtrack? For a lot of us the answer is no; we generally play games because we love the gameplay. However, after you've played some of the games on this list all of that might change! These games are obviously enjoyable to play, but perhaps even more than that, their soundtracks are just brilliant. So, whether you're looking to find a new earworm, start a gaming playlist, or just enjoy some video gaming with excellent music in the background, we've got you covered.

Disco Danny

Boasting the most upbeat and straightforward soundtrack on this list, Disco Danny is a super simple slot game that's perfect for those who are new to casino gaming. It has glitzy graphics, with plenty of pink, purple and silver, as you would expect. Although the soundtrack is not as extensive as some of the other games on the list, for those looking for their next earworm, you might just find it here. The soundtrack is so catchy that you'll likely find yourself humming it for days afterwards. The Disco Danny Slot game is available to play at this legal online casino in Pennsylvania, with a demo mode if you want to get a feel for the game without spending any money. The soundtrack is a great mixture of disco and funk which, when combined with the glittering disco ball bonuses, should suit anyone who loves a game with an 80s vibe.

Grand Theft Auto IV

If you answered yes to playing some games just for the soundtrack then it's possible that one of the Grand Theft Auto games was the reason. These games are notorious for having the best soundtracks around, full of hits from their time of release. Deadmau5 can be heard on the GTA IV soundtrack alongside Chris Lake with their version of 'I Thought Inside Out', which will transport you straight back to the late noughties. The soundtrack is nothing if not varied; switch the radio station to a different channel and you can enjoy a relaxing, even moving, bit of Philip Glass, switch it again and you could be grooving with Gang Starr. The catalogue of songs is so big for this game, that very recently Rockstar cut back a few. Much as it is a huge shame to lose any of the tracks from this list, the playlist from GTA IV still stands up as one of the very best video game soundtracks to this day.

The Witcher

Whilst GTA IV is varied enough in its soundtrack, it certainly caters more to the hip hop side of things. The Witcher on the other hand, has a totally unique soundtrack composed entirely by Adam Skorupa and Paweł Błaszczak. The soundtrack to this game is so important that in some releases of the game it was included as its own CD. The pieces move from the otherworldly and ethereal, to the downright dramatic. The music always fits perfectly with whatever is happening in the game, which might sound like an obvious goal, but it's one that is very difficult to achieve so seamlessly. If true escapism is what you look for in your gaming, then this soundtrack will be music to your ears, both literally and metaphorically. A whole spectrum of instruments are utilised masterfully, meaning that this soundtrack is one that's good enough to listen to even outside of gaming. If by any chance you do want to do that, then it's been uploaded to Spotify so that you actually can! It's the perfect backing music for getting stuck into a book, diving deep into your studies, or just getting some work done. You've got more than 70 minutes of playing time, so it really can help you to drift into whatever you want to do.