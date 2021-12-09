Cory Henry Earns Four 2022 Grammy Nominations; Kicks Off 14-Date Tour With Tank And The Bangas On March 9, 2022





World-renowned artist, composer, producer, multi-instrumentalist, and all-around keyboard master Cory Henry was born to be a musician. Picking up the organ at age two and becoming a permanent fixture of his church's choir by five, it wasn't long before he was sharing the stage with the likes of Ms. Lauryn Hill, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy winner, keyboard virtuoso, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Cory Henry has been honored with four 2022 Grammy nominations. His October 2020 solo album Something to Say was nominated in the Best Progressive R&B Album category. The first body of work solely produced by Henry, Something to Say showcases his multi-instrumental skills and powerfully mines 2020's challenging emotional terrain. According to Essence, Something to Say is "right on time with this message to remind us all to not forget what we're living and fighting for." Henry is also nominated as a co-producer/writer on Eric Bellinger's New Light---again in the Best Progressive R&B Album category---and as a co-producer/writer on Kanye West's DONDA, which is nominated for both Album of the Year and Best Rap Album.Henry previously scored three Grammy wins as a member of the adventurous ensemble Snarky Puppy, including Best Contemporary Instrumental Album for their critically acclaimed album Culcha Vulcha.In demand as a collaborator, Henry is the featured organist on Imagine Dragons' 2021 album Act 1, playing on both "Cutthroat" ("The edgiest single of the band's career"--Rolling Stone) and "Follow You," the smash single with over 203 million streams. In September he performed the national anthem with vocalist Michelle Williams for a record 26 million viewers at the NFL season opener in Tampa Bay, FL, and he is featured on Marc E. Bassy's latest LP, Little Men, on the single "Free Like Me." Henry also released his own album, Best of Me, in September, featuring the NPR-favorite single "The Opening."At the close of 2021, Henry will celebrate the new year with two solo shows (Dec 30 & 31) in Austin, TX. He will hit the road in 2022 on a 14-date joint tour with New Orleans-based ensemble Tank and the Bangas, kicking off in St. Louis, MO on March 9. The tour will also include Cory Henry headline dates without Tank and the Bangas as detailed below. Following the tour, Henry will have April dates in Australia (Melbourne and Sydney).Upcoming tour dates:With RC & The GritzDecember 30 & 31—Austin, TX—Antone'sSolo dates:February 12th—Miami Beach, FL—GroundUp Music FestivalWith Tank and the Bangas (for tickets, visit coryhenry.com)March 9, 2022—St. Louis, MO—Delmar HallMarch 11, 2022—Minneapolis, MN—Varsity TheaterMarch 12, 2022—Milwaukee, WI—Turner HallMarch 13, 2022—Chicago, IL— House Of BluesMarch 15, 2022—New Haven, CT—Toad's PlaceMarch 16, 2022—Boston, MA—Paradise Music HallMarch 18, 2022—Jersey City, NJ—White Eagle Music HallMarch 19, 2022—New York, NY—Webster HallMarch 20, 2022—Philadelphia, PA—Union TransferMarch 21, 2022—Washington, DC—9:30 ClubMarch 23, 2022—Carrboro, NC— Cat's CradleMarch 25, 2022—Nashville, TN—Brooklyn BowlMarch 26, 2022—Birmingham, AL—The SaturnMarch 27, 2022—Atlanta, GA—Buckhead TheaterWorld-renowned artist, composer, producer, multi-instrumentalist, and all-around keyboard master Cory Henry was born to be a musician. Picking up the organ at age two and becoming a permanent fixture of his church's choir by five, it wasn't long before he was sharing the stage with the likes of Ms. Lauryn Hill, Quincy Jones, and The Roots, and winning a Grammy Award as a vital part of the instrumental collective Snarky Puppy. Cory has made a name for himself as a vocalist, instrumentalist, and writer for icons spanning generations, but his work at the helm of his own band, Cory Henry and the Funk Apostles, is what shot him into superstardom. Cory Henry and the Funk Apostles are known for consistently enchanting live performances, and their viral NPR Tiny Desk show is a testament to this. NPR's All Things Considered raved that Henry "can glide through just about any song on the Hammond with the ease of someone taking the family car out for a Sunday drive." With over 100 million aggregated YouTube views, the Brooklyn-born and LA-based "future soul" maestro's far-reaching impact is undeniable.



