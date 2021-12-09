A "Captivating" (The Guardian, 5/5 Stars) Album To Have On Your Radar This Week

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) This Friday (12.10), nature-inspired folk collective Spell Songs will release its 'Let The Light In' album via Thirty Tigers. The Guardian gives the album a 5-star rating, calling it "captivating" and "a magical piece of chamber folk that will speak to all ages."

Read the full 5-star review, here: theguardian.com/music/2021/dec/04/spell-songs-ii-let-the-light-in-review-the-lost-words-robert-macfarlane-jackie-morris



Spell Songs offers a musical voice to best-selling nature writer Robert Macfarlane and artist Jackie Morris 'The Lost Words' and 'The Lost Spells' books with gorgeous multi-cultural harmonies that range from Scottish Gaelic to West African (Senegal) Mandinka, all with a "serendipitous blend of guitar, harp, woodwind, kora and more."



The music inspires listeners to celebrate nature with songs about oak trees, swallows and daisies, while delivering a call to action for nature conservation by touching on topics like climate change, abuse of natural resources, animal extinction and more. Through a powerful combination of poetry, art and music, 'Let The Light In' re-connects listeners with Mother Nature.



Spell Songs' 'Let The Light In' album is available everywhere this Friday, December 10th. For more information on Spell Songs, visit shorefire.com/roster/spell-songs.



