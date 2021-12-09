Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
09/12/2021

Mary J. Blige Cuts Through The Negative On "Good Morning Gorgeous"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Mary J. Blige has spent three decades baring her soul in a way that has connected her uniquely with millions of fans. Proud and relatable, Blige tells her story in song, singing truths with which so many people -- particularly women -- can relate.

Her consistently strong work has made her a legend, even as she, at age 50, continues to connect with fans in new, compelling ways. On her latest single, "Good Morning Gorgeous," Blige sings of the challenges of self-doubt and external negativity, and the conviction to stand in front of the mirror and verbalize the positives she sees.

All the times that I hated myself
All the times that I wanted to be someone else
All the times that I should've been gentle with me
All the times that I should've been careful with me
Why did I hate myself?
So intensely Lord, help me I wake up every morning and tell myself "Good morning gorgeous"
It is a message of self-love that rings true, particularly during the challenging time that is 2021, and, as always, Mary J. Blige sings it with conviction.






