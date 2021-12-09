Mary J. Blige Cuts Through The Negative On "Good Morning Gorgeous"





Her consistently strong work has made her a legend, even as she, at age 50, continues to connect with fans in new, compelling ways. On her latest single, "Good Morning Gorgeous," Blige sings of the challenges of self-doubt and external negativity, and the conviction to stand in front of the mirror and verbalize the positives she sees.



All the times that I hated myself

All the times that I wanted to be someone else

All the times that I should've been gentle with me

All the times that I should've been careful with me

Why did I hate myself?

So intensely Lord, help me I wake up every morning and tell myself "Good morning gorgeous"

It is a message of self-love that rings true, particularly during the challenging time that is 2021, and, as always, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Mary J. Blige has spent three decades baring her soul in a way that has connected her uniquely with millions of fans. Proud and relatable, Blige tells her story in song, singing truths with which so many people -- particularly women -- can relate.Her consistently strong work has made her a legend, even as she, at age 50, continues to connect with fans in new, compelling ways. On her latest single, "Good Morning Gorgeous," Blige sings of the challenges of self-doubt and external negativity, and the conviction to stand in front of the mirror and verbalize the positives she sees.All the times that I hated myselfAll the times that I wanted to be someone elseAll the times that I should've been gentle with meAll the times that I should've been careful with meWhy did I hate myself?So intensely Lord, help me I wake up every morning and tell myself "Good morning gorgeous"It is a message of self-love that rings true, particularly during the challenging time that is 2021, and, as always, Mary J. Blige sings it with conviction.



