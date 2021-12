Rolling Stone called the track a "rollicking country number" and praised the performance, here:

rollingstone.com/music/music-country/natalie-hemby-pins-and-needles-colbert-1269245



Hemby released her 'Pins and Needles' vinyl on Fri., Dec. 3rd and fans can purchase their copies via found.ee/NatalieHembyOfficialStore. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On December 8th, Natalie Hemby, one of "Nashville's strongest creative figures" (Billboard), performed the title track of her recently released 'Pins and Needles' album (10.8) on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.Rolling Stone called the track a "rollicking country number" and praised the performance, here:rollingstone.com/music/music-country/natalie-hemby-pins-and-needles-colbert-1269245Hemby released her 'Pins and Needles' vinyl on Fri., Dec. 3rd and fans can purchase their copies via found.ee/NatalieHembyOfficialStore.