Sony Hall Celebrates A Return To Live Music With "Artists In Motion" Series



Volume one of the "Artists in Motion" series kicked off with GRAMMY Award winning singer/songwriter



"Artists in Motion" is a content series that celebrates the return of live music to Sony Hall. Each video in the digital series goes behind the scenes with artists to learn what keeps them inspired as they return to the stage to reconnect with the fans they love.



Sony Hall opened in 2018 in the heart of New York's Theatre District (235 W. 46th St at the Paramount Hotel, in the space previously known as Diamond Horseshoe), and is owned and operated by Blue Note Entertainment Group. Sony Hall presents world renowned performing artists across all music genres at capacities of 1,000 standing and 500 seated, with a full-service restaurant and bar. Sony Hall is equipped with Sony's technologies integrated throughout the 12,000 square-foot venue to deliver enhanced entertainment experiences to audiences. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The New York City's Sony Hall announces the newest installment of their "Artists in Motion" series featuring Miyavi, the Japanese guitar virtuoso internationally known for his impeccable guitar prowess. The series aims to highlight artists that have returned to the stage, to perform live and reconnect with their fans. Watch volume two here.Volume one of the "Artists in Motion" series kicked off with GRAMMY Award winning singer/songwriter Judith Hill."Artists in Motion" is a content series that celebrates the return of live music to Sony Hall. Each video in the digital series goes behind the scenes with artists to learn what keeps them inspired as they return to the stage to reconnect with the fans they love.Sony Hall opened in 2018 in the heart of New York's Theatre District (235 W. 46th St at the Paramount Hotel, in the space previously known as Diamond Horseshoe), and is owned and operated by Blue Note Entertainment Group. Sony Hall presents world renowned performing artists across all music genres at capacities of 1,000 standing and 500 seated, with a full-service restaurant and bar. Sony Hall is equipped with Sony's technologies integrated throughout the 12,000 square-foot venue to deliver enhanced entertainment experiences to audiences.



