Bonnie Raitt To Receive Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award In January; Raitt To Release Her 21st Studio Album In April

As known for her lifelong commitment to social activism as she is for her music, Raitt has long been involved with the environmental movement, performing concerts around oil, nuclear power, mining, water and forest protection since the mid 70's. She was a founding member of MUSE (Musicians United for Safe Energy) which produced the historic concerts, album and movie NO NUKES and continues to work on safe energy issues in addition to environmental protection, social justice and human rights, as well as creator's rights and music education. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Recording Academy announced today that Bonnie Raitt will join the honorees receiving Lifetime Achievement Awards at the Special Merit Awards Ceremony and 64th Annual GRAMMY Nominees Reception event, to be held at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. The Lifetime Achievement Award celebrates performers who have made outstanding contributions of artistic significance to the field of recording. Ten-time Grammy winner Raitt will be joined by Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, Lionel Hampton, Marilyn Horne, Salt-N-Pepa, Selena, and Talking Heads. Ed Cherney, Benny Golson and Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds were named Trustees Award honorees; and Daniel Weiss is the Technical GRAMMY® Award recipient."Wow what a surprise, I'm speechless!" Raitt shared upon hearing the news. "Thank you so much to all those at The Recording Academy for selecting me to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award!"Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Raitt just finished working on her 21st album, 'Just Like That…,' the third release on her independent label Redwing Records. Raitt continues to draw on the range of influences that have shaped her legendary career, while creating something that speaks to the circumstances and challenges of these unprecedented times. 'Just Like That…,' a ten song album with four penned by Raitt, is set for release in April, preceded by a new single in January. The album is available for pre-sale starting January 28th at www.bonnieraitt.com Bonnie Raitt has never felt more grateful that she can continue to make music, contribute to causes, keep her crew working and connect with her audience. "I'm really aware of how lucky we were to be able to safely come together and record this album last summer," Raitt says. "After this particularly tough time, we can't wait to get back on the road to do what we love and have some great new songs to play." Bonnie Raitt is a singer, songwriter and guitarist whose unique style blends blues, R&B, rock, and pop. After 20 years as a cult favorite, she broke through to the top in the early 90s with her GRAMMY-award winning albums, 'Nick of Time' and 'Luck of the Draw,' which featured hits, " Something To Talk About " and " I Can't Make You Love Me " among others. The ten-time Grammy winner was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2000 and Rolling Stone named the slide guitar ace one of the "100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time" and one of the "100 Greatest Singers of All Time."Raitt's widely-acclaimed 2012 independent release 'Slipstream' sold over a quarter-million copies, making it one of the top selling independent albums, and earned Raitt her 10th Grammy Award (Best Americana Album). In February 2016, Raitt released her highly-anticipated 20th album, 'Dig In Deep' (Redwing Records.) On tour for much of 2017-2019, Raitt and her band performed overseas in Australia, New Zealand as well as Canada before spending the summers touring as support for James Taylor in stadiums and arenas across the U.S., United Kingdom and Europe.As known for her lifelong commitment to social activism as she is for her music, Raitt has long been involved with the environmental movement, performing concerts around oil, nuclear power, mining, water and forest protection since the mid 70's. She was a founding member of MUSE (Musicians United for Safe Energy) which produced the historic concerts, album and movie NO NUKES and continues to work on safe energy issues in addition to environmental protection, social justice and human rights, as well as creator's rights and music education.



