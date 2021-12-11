What Does Triple-A Mean?

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The video game industry is loved by people all over the world. The reason for this is clear to see - video games offer players a level of interaction that cannot be found anywhere else. With other mediums such as films and music, audiences are exactly that, audiences for a story to be told to. Video games, on the other hand, have a unique ability to transport players and place them inside the video game world, putting them in control of how and when the story develops. This is arguably the primary reason why people love playing video games, and it is why many studios seek to make triple-A games as they can be insanely profitable.

One just must look at GTA V to get a good example of what a triple-A game can do in terms of lining studios' pockets. That particular game has earned billions since its release, and this is no wonder considering this is a perfect example of what a triple-A game it is. Essentially, the term refers to big-budget video games, not unlike blockbuster films that are made in Hollywood. In GTA V, players are free to do whatever they wish, having the choice to either go see a film, get a haircut, or even go to the local casino. This is ideal for those who live in areas where this activity is restricted. It is also why the online scene is growing with more payment options becoming available and also new platforms opening, such as a Ethereum online casino - this is only set to see major growth in the coming years.

Gamers have built certain expectations on triple-A games, as they rightfully should. Any game that has massive financial backing behind it as well as one that is offered at full price should theoretically be a complete experience that does not leave gamers wanting. However, those who are active gamers today will realise that this is no longer a promise that gamers are receiving. After the habitual release of triple-A games that are not finished on launch, have unsavoury features and other negative aspects, it is clear to see that the line between triple-A games and standard video games has been blurred.

This is something that has been noticed by some members of the community, but there has not been enough of a backlash to warrant change within the industry. The sheer number of times it has happened has made it clear that studios do not care about committing this shady practice as it is both easier and more profitable for them to do day one patches and offer extra game features to gamers for a price. The real-life examples of this are endless. For example, Battlefield 2042 was released earlier this month, but the game is not a polished experience. In fact, DICE seemed to have included the bare minimum with this release and players have noticed that they have previously given gamers more even in their older releases.

There is no doubt that the meaning of triple-A should change, as studios are no longer fulfilling the promise to give players the best experience in gaming possible.