Snoop Dogg Presents: Algorithm (The Global Edition)

Snoop Dogg - global superstar, entrepreneur, cultural icon, and Executive Creative and Strategic Consultant of Def Jam Recordings - takes his first project for the label, - the massive 32-artist, 25-track Snoop Dogg
Presents THE ALGORITHM - worldwide with the release of ALGORITHM (The Global Edition). The new configuration reprises the original album's 25 tracks - and then adds 15 unique newly-recorded bonus remixes drawn from those tracks. Each new take highlights one or more artists from the eclectic Universal Music
Group (UMG) roster from around the world, bringing the album cast to nearly 50 hip-hop and R&B stars.
"ALGORITHM is such a special project to me for so many reasons," said Snoop Dogg
upon the album's release three weeks ago on November 19th. "I'm excited to bring this album to my fans all across the world as my first under Def Jam Records. Together with a few old friends and the introduction of some of the label's next generation artists, we are changing the game by bringing feeling back into music."
Getting at The Global Edition concept, for example, the original album's first song is "Alright
" by Redman
and Method Man
featuring Nefertitti Avani. On ALGORITHM (The Global Edition), "Alright
" is now also heard in three remixes, the first one adding feature rhymes by Aczino (Mexico freestyler champ of the "Nacional 2 Vs. 2 Street Freestyle" tournaments with 21 titles to his name over the past three years); the second adding a feature by Joe Flizzow (Malaysia's #1 rapper); and the third adding a feature by SAAY (South Korea polymath in Future
R&B and Pop R&B genres, known to involve herself in everything from songwriting to choreography to performance direction).
The album's next cut, "No Bammer Weed" adds a remix featuring 15-year Swedish rap veteran Näääk, a multi-platinum star with roots in Finland, Sweden and Gambia who adds artist, TV-show host and actor to his talents.
The original version of "New Oldie" stars Grammy© Award-winner Eric Bellinger, Snoop Dogg
and Usher. Global Edition adds a remix with Bellinger and Snoop joined by Juno award-winning and Grammy© nominated Canadian R&B veteran Glenn
Lewis, whose fourth album is due next year, produced by Bellinger.
Continuing on, the original version of "Make Some Money" stars Def Jam core MCs Fabolous
and Dave East
featuring Snoop Dogg. Global Edition adds a remix in which the trio is joined by Switzerland's multi-platinum EAZ. His latest album Apartment 32 debuted at #3 on the Swiss
national chart, and he performed at this year's Openair Fraufeld festival. The trio goes up to the plate again for "Make Some Money," whose remix then adds Cape Town, South Africa's Lucasraps (known for "What It Is," his 2019 breakout collabo with Dr. Peppa).
"Murder Music" is a blazing collabo by Snoop Dogg, Benny The Butcher, Jadakiss, and Busta Rhymes. The first remix adds veteran rapper and top-streamed Italian artist Gué, influential and respected multi-platinum pillar of the Italian hip-hop scene. The second remix of "Murder Music" adds UK rapper Potter Payper to the mix, acclaimed for his Training Day mixtape trilogy and Thanks For Waiting mixtape. They earned him a spot on the new 0207/Def Jam roster, where he debuted this year with the "Topshottas" single + video.
Similarly, "No Smut On My Name" is a fiery collabo from Snoop Dogg
featuring Battle
Loco and Kokane. The first remix adds German rapper KEZ; the second remix adds Phonixthecool, a South African musician and songwriter raised (as Lunga Khumalo) in the city of Durban, who has taken the stage at major events including F**ink Party, Good Sundae, and Durban Underground Festival.
The balance of the ALGORITHM (The Global Edition) remixes introduce established and developing UMG artists from the four corners. On the remix of "Applying Pressure," YK Osiris and Snoop are joined by Swedish MC Lani Mo, hailed for his range from rap and R&B, to reggae, dancehall and Afroswing, from street rap to club bangers and love songs. Def Jam newcomer October London performs "I Want You," and then is joined on the remix by Cory, a 23-year old French conservatory-trained singer and dancer.
Fellow Def Jam newcomer ProHoeZak teams with Snoop Dogg
on "Get My Money." The remix adds Brazilian superstar MC Zaac whose #1 streamed hits ("Bumbum Granada," "Desce Pro Play," "Vai Malandra
") have earned him over 400 million Spotify streams and over 1 billion views on YouTube. Singapore's Yung Raja, who has won critical and commercial success for his tasteful unification of English and Tamil cultures, finds common ground with Snoop Dogg, Larry June and October London on the remix of "Qualified."
"There's so much talent on this record," said Snoop, "so many styles of music, it breaks the algorithm. Right now, the algorithm is telling us you have to rap this way, you have to sound this way, but they're not telling you how it's supposed to feel. My algorithm is going to give you a feeling, not a sound."
ALGORITHM (The Global Edition) by Snoop Dogg
& various artists - tracklisting:
The album:
Intro - Snoop Dogg
Alright -Redman & Method Man
ft. Nefertitti Avani
No Bammer Weed - Snoop Dogg
New Oldie -Eric Bellinger, Snoop Dogg
& Usher
Make Some Money - Fabolous
& Dave East
ft. Snoop Dogg
Anxiety - Malaya
Like My Weed - Jane Handcock
Applying Pressure - YK Osiris ft. Snoop Dogg
Go To War - Blxst & Snoop Dogg
I Want You - October London
GYU - AUGUST 08 ft. Ty Dolla $ign
& Bino Rideaux
Inspiration - Malaya
Big Subwoofer - MOUNT WESTMORE, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 & Too $hort
Murder Music
- Snoop Dogg, Benny The Butcher, Jadakiss
& Busta Rhymes
Been Thru - HeyDeon
Qualified - Snoop Dogg
ft. Larry June & October London
Everybody Dies - CHOC
By & By - Jane Handcock
Diamond Life - Snoop Dogg
& DJ Cassidy
ft. Mary J Blige
Whatever
You On - Jane Handcock
Make It Last - Nefertitti Avani
No Smut On My Name - Snoop Dogg
ft. Battle
Loco & Kokane
Get My Money - Snoop Dogg
ft. ProHoeZak
Steady - Camino ft. D Smoke & Wiz Khalifa
Outro - Snoop Dogg
The Remixes:
Alright - Redman
& Method Man
ft. Nefertitti Avani & Aczino (MEXICO)
Alright - Redman
& Method Man
ft. Nefertitti Avani & Joe Flizzow (MALAYSIA)
Alright - Redman
& Method Man
ft. Nefertitti Avani & SAAY (S. KOREA)
No Bammer Weed - Snoop Dogg
ft. Näääk (SWEDEN)
New Oldie - Eric Bellinger, Snoop Dogg
ft. Glenn
Lewis (CANADA)
Make Some Money - Fabolous, Dave East
ft. Snoop Dogg
& EAZ (SWITZERLAND)
Make Some Money - Fabolous, Dave East
ft. Snoop Dogg
& Lucasraps (S. AFRICA)
Applying Pressure - YK Osiris ft. Snoop Dogg
& Lani Mo (SWEDEN)
I Want You - October London ft. Cory (FRANCE)
Murder Music
- Snoop Dogg, Benny The Butcher, Jadakiss
& Busta Rhymes
ft. Gué (ITALY)
Murder Music
- Snoop Dogg, Benny The Butcher, Jadakiss
& Busta Rhymes
ft. Potter Payper (UK)
Qualified - Snoop Dogg
ft. Larry June, October London & Yung Raja (SINGAPORE)
No Smut On My Name - Snoop Dogg
ft. Battle
Loco, Kokane & KEZ (GERMANY)
No Smut On My Name - Snoop Dogg
ft. Battle
Loco, Kokane & Phonixthecool (S. AFRICA)
Get My Money - Snoop Dogg
ft. ProHoeZak & MC Zaac (BRAZIL)
An Entertainment Icon, Snoop Dogg
has reigned for more than two decades as an unparalleled force who has raised the bar as an entertainer and globally recognized innovator. Snoop defines entertainment history. An award-winning entertainer, Snoop Dogg
has released 19 studio albums, sold over 40-million albums worldwide, reached No. 1 countless times on Billboard charts internationally and received 20 GRAMMY® nominations. In addition to his extensive work in music, Snoop Dogg
has made his mark in the television and film space. He currently has numerous partnership deals with major studios and networks, including Netflix, VH1 and more. His accolades include an Emmy Award nomination for his role as Executive Producer and Co-host of VH1′s hit show, Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner, Executive Producer of MTV's Mary + Jane, Executive Producer and Host of TNT's game show Joker's Wild, and Executive Producer of the acclaimed Netflix's show Coach Snoop.