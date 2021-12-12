Maroon 5 Go Diamond Again With "Girls Like You" Ft. Cardi B; Announce Latin American Leg Of 2022 World Tour





4/16 Hard Rock - Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning diamond-selling band Maroon 5 just earned a Diamond certification from the RIAA for their 2018 mega-smash " Girls Like You " [feat. Cardi B]. This marks the group's second Diamond record this year following the certification of " Moves Like Jagger " [feat. Christina Aguilera] over the summer. " Girls Like You " has generated over 1.3 billion Spotify streams in addition to 3.2 billion YouTube views on the Official Music Video and 655 million YouTube views on Volume 2, bringing the cumulative views to just shy of 4 billion.In 2021 Maroon 5 made their triumphant return to the road in the U.S., performing 30 dates in front of over 450,000 fans this summer. In the new year they'll continue their tour Internationally, the first dates to be announced are ten shows across Latin America. The guys will touch down in Dominican Republic (x2 shows), Puerto Rico, Mexico (x2 shows), Brazil (x2 shows), Argentina, Paraguay, and Costa Rica. This will be the first international run in support of the band's new album JORDI (222/ Interscope). Check out the full confirmed itinerary below.JORDI features the band's latest smash " Beautiful Mistakes " [feat. Megan Thee Stallion] which recently captured #1 at Hot AC, marking their 15th career #1 and extending their record for "most #1 entries by any artist at the format." It also notably stands out as three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning multi-platinum rapper Megan Thee Stallion's first #1 at Hot AC. JORDI (released June 2021) picked up a Gold Certification from the RIAA within a month of release. It also features the band's last #1 pop single " Memories " which has also surpassed 1 Billion Spotify streams and amassed over 775 million YouTube views. Maroon 5 reach an audience of 45 million-plus monthly Spotify listeners.To date, the universally renowned Los Angeles band have achieved three GRAMMY® Awards, over 80 million in album sales, 450 million singles worldwide and earned gold and platinum certifications in more than 35 countries. Maroon 5's album, Red Pill Blues (222/Interscope) released in 2017 featured the global hit single "Girls Like You," feat. Cardi B which reached #1 at Top 40, #1 at Adult Pop, #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for seven consecutive weeks. The track notably becoming the most-watched video on VEVO in 2018 and in 2019 received Billboard Music Awards for Top Hot 100 Song, Top Selling Song, Top Radio Song, and Billboard's Top Collaboration.Entering their 2022 World Tour, they will have performed over 750 shows and sold north of 7.5 million tickets worldwide since their formation.2022 WORLD TOUR DATES:3/26 Estadio Quisqueya - Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic3/28 Coliseo de Puerto Rico - San Juan, Puerto Rico3/30 Foro Sol - Mexico City, Mexico4/1 Parque Fundidora - Monterrey, Mexico4/5 Allianz Parque - Sao Paulo, Brazil4/6 FIERGS - Porto Alegre, Brazil4/8 Campo Argentino de Polo - Buenos Aires, Argentina4/10 Jockey Club - Asuncion, Paraguay4/13 Cocacola Amphitheater - San Jose, Costa Rica4/16 Hard Rock - Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.



