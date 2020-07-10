Juice WRLD "Fighting Demons" Album Is Out Now





Presented by Rotation, the global hip-hop and R&B brand available on Amazon Music, the curated live stream will enable fans around the world who may not be able to physically attend to still feel like they're part of a historical moment.



"There was nothing Jarad "Juice WRLD" Higgins enjoyed more than delivering new music to his millions of fans around the world. He left behind an astonishingly deep catalog of music that will ensure his fans will have new songs to listen to for years to come. Jarad was always searingly honest about his struggles and through his musical genius he articulated what was on his heart and mind vividly through his art. He never gave up and his friends and family never gave up on offering their support to him. Today we announce a new album "Fighting Demons" out Dec 10th. We encourage all of you who struggle with addiction and mental health to never give up the fight. We continue to extend free support to you via LiveFree999.org created in his honor." - Ms. Carmela Wallace and Grade A



Released on July 10th, 2020,



In April of 2020, Juice's mother Carmela Wallace announced the establishment of the Live Free 999 Fund, which receives additional support via Grade A and Interscope Records in addition to individual donations. The Live Free 999 Fund honors the legacy of her son by supporting young people in their battles and to do so with love, joy, and emotional honesty.



TRACKLIST

1.) Burn

2.) Already Dead

3.) You Wouldn't Understand

4.) Wandered To LA (with Justin Bieber)

5.)

6.) Rockstar In His Prime

7.) Doom

8.) Go Hard

9.)

10.) Not Enough

11.) Feline (with

12.) Relocate

13.)

14.) Until The Plug Comes Back Around

15.) From My Window

16.) Girl Of My Dreams (with SUGA of BTS)

17.) Feel Alone

