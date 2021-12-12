John Mellencamp's New Album 'Strictly A One-Eyed Jack' Out January 21, 2022





"the singers alternate lines detailing just how precious time can truly be" - Top40-Charts.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) John Mellencamp's highly anticipated new album Strictly A One-Eyed Jack is set for release January 21 on Republic Records/Universal Music.The album features the previously released Bruce Springsteen duet "Wasted Days" (watch the official music video @Top40-Charts) which continues to receive widespread critical acclaim:"Carries an implicit message about making the most of the years, months and minutes we've got left" - NPR Music"The duo sing and strum along to reflective lyrics about the passage of time, which would feel just as relevant at a cornfield bonfire as on the Metro-North." - Vulture"Two of the nation's most beloved chroniclers…sounds like a pair of old friends sitting around a fire."- Billboard"the singers alternate lines detailing just how precious time can truly be" - Top40-Charts.com



