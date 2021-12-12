Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Rock 12/12/2021

John Mellencamp's New Album 'Strictly A One-Eyed Jack' Out January 21, 2022

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) John Mellencamp's highly anticipated new album Strictly A One-Eyed Jack is set for release January 21 on Republic Records/Universal Music.

The album features the previously released Bruce Springsteen duet "Wasted Days" (watch the official music video @Top40-Charts) which continues to receive widespread critical acclaim:

"Carries an implicit message about making the most of the years, months and minutes we've got left" - NPR Music

"The duo sing and strum along to reflective lyrics about the passage of time, which would feel just as relevant at a cornfield bonfire as on the Metro-North." - Vulture

"Two of the nation's most beloved chroniclers…sounds like a pair of old friends sitting around a fire."- Billboard

"the singers alternate lines detailing just how precious time can truly be" - Top40-Charts.com






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0175610 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0027213096618652 secs