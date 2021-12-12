Coi Leray Unwraps "TWINNEM (Holiday Version)" As Amazon Music Exclusive





Stay tuned for more exciting news to come from Coi Leray as she continues to ascend into viral superstardom! New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sliding into the spirit of the season, platinum superstar Coi Leray unwraps "TWINNEM (Holiday Version)" as an Amazon Music Exclusive today via Republic Records/Universal Music. It might just be the sassiest Christmas song ever. The Holiday Version integrates heavenly gospel choir as the perfect accompaniment to Coi's dynamic vocals. She's added another dimension to the track altogether and put a bow on it!Leray recently dropped the "TWINNEM (Remix)" [feat. DaBaby]. It has already amassed over 10 million streams and counting. Right out of the gate, Rap-Up raved, "The North Carolina rapper pulls up and adds some bop to the viral best friend anthem."The original "TWINNEM" has already clocked 14.4 million-plus Spotify streams and over 16.9 million views on the music video. Taking over TikTok, it inspired a staggering 6 million video creates, yielding 11 billion global views thus far. Not to mention, it vaulted to #1 on the US TikTok Chart #2 on the US/Global Billboard Triller Chart. Among those millions of clips, Justin Bieber, Paris Hilton, Ed Sheeran, North West, Kim Kardashian West, Kevin Hart, Lil Baby, Jason Derulo, Cheech & Chong, Kim Petras, Tia Mowry, Frankie Grande, Ashley Tisdale, and more have all busted a move to the track.Leray's last single, "Okay Yeah," has over 4 million streams. Uproxx praised the single, writing that Leray "extends her streak of consistent flexing by bragging about her wealth, shopping habits, and jewelry all while also brushing off her haters in the process." Revolt wrote that Leray "has no plans of letting up." Not to mention, "Okay Yeah" notably features on the blockbuster Madden 22 in-game and on the Official Soundtrack Album.It arrives in the wake of her recent banger "At The Top" [feat. Kodak Black & Mustard]. To date, it has racked up over 19 million streams and earned widespread praise. UPROXX highlighted "variety of flows from the lilting melody of the hook to a Playboi Carti-esque, clipped cadence at the beginning of her verse," and The Source assured "Coi Leray is keeping her hot streak going." HotNewHipHop put it best, "she's only concerned with things that will help her 'elevate,' and she's stuck to her word." Not to mention, she stands out as among this year's coveted XXL "Freshman Class."Coi shows no signs of stopping or slowing down. In 2021, she served up "Bout Me." Receiving critical acclaim, Complex praised her integration of "of pop and hip-hop worlds, with her oscillating between staccato raps and warbling, auto-tuned vocals," and Hip Hop Weekly noted she "keeps the hits coming."It followed closely on the heels of the blockbuster music video for "BIG PURR (Prrd)" which recently earned RIAA Gold Certification. Right out of the gate, it racked up 1.7 million views in less than a week. HipHopDX raved, "One of 2021's hottest collaborations has an even hotter video to match its Billboard-blazing hype," and UPROXX put it best, "Coi Leray's 2021 is off to a fantastic start." It's already amassed over 181 million total streams and counting.Since its release, "BIG PURR (Prrd)" has spawned 660K-plus videos on TikTok with over 2 billion views. The song has also charted on the Billboard Hot 100 and Rolling Stone Top 100 songs charts. Its predecessor " No More Parties " picked up her first gold plaque from the RIAA and scaled the Billboard Hot 100, where it's ascending the top 30. It soundtracked 1 million videos on TikTok with over 1 billion views. The "No More Parties (Remix)" music video remains in the Top 10 most watched videos on VEVO and a fixture in mtvU's rotation.Coi also made her television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with a performance of "No More Parties." Watch it HERE.Accelerating her rapid rise, Coi holds a spot in the Top 5 of the Billboard Emerging Artists chart and on Rolling Stone's Breakthrough 25. Additionally, Billboard christened her the "R&B/Hip-Hop Rookie of the Month." What's more, Coi has received public support from industry heavy weights such as Drake, Megan The Stallion, Cardi B and CityGirls- JT & Yung Miami.Coi Leray also stars in a new campaign for the SKIMS "Cozy Collection" by Kim Kardashian West. For the campaign, Coi Leray modeled the new collection and linked up with singer Destiny Rodgers for a special SKIMS TikTok to Destiny's song, "Tom Boy" which was reposted on Instagram stories and praised by Kim Kardashian West. Coi can be seen in the official video for the revamped single.Stay tuned for more exciting news to come from Coi Leray as she continues to ascend into viral superstardom!



