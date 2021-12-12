Jack White Announces 2022 Headline Tour Dates





August 29 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Jack White has announced the first dates of The Supply Chain Issues Tour with shows in North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom. The tour produced by Live Nation - which includes White's first headline shows in four years -- will begin with two special FEAR OF THE DAWN album release shows on April 8 & 9, 2022 at Detroit's Masonic Temple Theatre and continue through August 29 in Kansas City (full list of dates below).Third Man Records Vault Members will have access to first presale tickets beginning Monday, December 13 at 10am local time. Additionally, Citi is the official card of Jack White's Supply Chain Issues Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for US shows beginning Tuesday, December 14 at 10am local time until Thursday, December 16 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program - for complete Citi presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. Fans can also register for a Thursday, December 16 presale by saving "Taking Me Back" HERE. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10am local time on Friday, December 17. A limited number of VIP packages will be available for each show. Check ticket listings for more details. For tickets click here.The tour will celebrate the upcoming release of two brand new Jack White albums; FEAR OF THE DAWN arrives everywhere via Third Man Records on April 8, 2022, and ENTERING HEAVEN ALIVE will follow on July 22, 2022. FEAR OF THE DAWN and ENTERING HEAVEN ALIVE are available for pre-order on vinyl and CD now. In addition to the standard black vinyl version of FEAR OF THE DAWN, five limited edition vinyl variants have been announced and are also available for pre-order.The variants include a midnight blue vinyl version with a screen printed jacket available to Third Man Records Vault Members in the Vault Novelties store, astronomical blue vinyl at select independent record stores, moon glow white vinyl at Target, and a split moon glow white & astronomical blue LP with an 11"x11" screen printed poster and Third Man Records compilation CD at Rough Trade Records. An exclusive slip mat is also available with the album only at Urban Outfitters. Details on digital pre-orders for both albums and vinyl variants for ENTERING HEAVEN ALIVE will be announced at a later date.FEAR OF THE DAWN was first heralded by "Taking Me Back," hailed by PASTE as "a return to White's sweet spot" and joined by an official music video - directed by Jack White and co-directed by Lauren Dunn (Megan Thee Stallion, Kali Uchis) - streaming now on Jack White's YouTube channel. A limited edition tri-color 7-inch of "Taking Me Back" has also been announced and will be available exclusively at Third Man Records' Nashville, Cass Corridor, and London stores tomorrow, December 11.Tour Dates:April 08 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple TheatreApril 09 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple TheatreApril 10 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel ArenaApril 12 - Chicago, IL - Credit Union 1 ArenaApril 13 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady ICON Music CenterApril 14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events CenterApril 16 - Laval, QC - Place BellApril 17 - Boston, MA - Agganis ArenaApril 19 - Washington, DC - The AnthemApril 21 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays CenterApril 23 - Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank PavilionApril 24 - North Charleston, SC - High Water Festival *April 26 - Atlanta, GA - TabernacleApril 27 - Atlanta, GA - TabernacleApril 28 - Atlanta, GA - TabernacleApril 30 - Nashville, TN - Ascend AmphitheaterMay 01 - Nashville, TN - Ascend AmphitheaterMay 23 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music FactoryMay 24 - Tulsa, OK - BOK CenterMay 25 - Austin, TX - Moody CenterMay 27 - El Paso, TX - El Paso County ColiseumMay 28 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal TheatreMay 29 - Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea at The CosmopolitanMay 31 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube TheaterJune 01 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube TheaterJune 03 - Reno, NV - Reno Events CenterJune 04 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline AmphitheatreJune 06 - Portland, OR - Moda CenterJune 07 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific ColiseumJune 08 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge ArenaJune 10 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA AmphitheatreJune 11 - Broomfield, CO - 1STBANK CenterJune 27 - London, UK - Eventim ApolloJune 28 - London, UK - Eventim ApolloJune 30 - Cologne, Germany - PalladiumJuly 01 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS LiveJuly 02 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus AuenseeJuly 04 - Berlin, Germany - Verti Music HallJuly 07 - Lyon, France - Le RadiantJuly 10 - Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival *July 14 - Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung HallJuly 15 - Frankfurt, Germany - JahrhunderthalleJuly 16 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest NationalJuly 18 - Paris, France - L'OlympiaJuly 19 - Paris, France - L'OlympiaJuly 20 - Paris, France - L'OlympiaAugust 13 - Minneapolis, MN - ArmoryAugust 16 - Milwaukee, WI - UWM Panther ArenaAugust 17 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State ParkAugust 19 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser StageAugust 21 - Lewiston, NY - ArtparkAugust 23 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance ArenaAugust 24 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six PavilionAugust 25 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union AmphitheatreAugust 27 - Huntsville, AL - Orion AmphitheaterAugust 28 - St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music ParkAugust 29 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre



