Green Day Releases 'BBC Sessions Live' Album



The 16-track collection features four seminal performances recorded at BBC's legendary Maida Vale Studios from 1994, 1996, 1998, and 2001 together on one album, marking the first time these recordings have been mastered for official release. The live album includes "2000 Light Years Away," the lead track off of the band's sophomore album Kerplunk which celebrates its 30th Anniversary on December 17th.



Four months after dropping Dookie upon an unsuspecting world,



BBC Sessions is available on CD, digital, and limited-edition 2LP vinyl configurations, including Sea Blue/Hot Pink vinyl for the band's official store and



Berkley-formed, five-time Grammy Award-winning rock band



Green Day's release of rock opera American Idiotcaptured the nation's attention, selling more than 7 million copies in the U.S. alone, taking home the Grammy Award for Best Rock Album and lead to a critically acclaimed stage adaptation on Broadway. Released on February 7, 2020, Green Day's thirteenth studio album Father Of All... (Reprise/Warner Records) debuted at #1 on Billboard's Album Sales Chart and #1 in both the U.K. and Australia. Pitchfork declared, "Green Day's most fetching and youthful songs in ages. The trio sounds reinvigorated, more like hungry newcomers staking their claim." Listen to the album here:



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Opening up the vault and revisiting a series of historic UK broadcast performances, five-time GRAMMY Award-winning band Green Day proudly present BBC Sessions live album available everywhere today.The 16-track collection features four seminal performances recorded at BBC's legendary Maida Vale Studios from 1994, 1996, 1998, and 2001 together on one album, marking the first time these recordings have been mastered for official release. The live album includes "2000 Light Years Away," the lead track off of the band's sophomore album Kerplunk which celebrates its 30th Anniversary on December 17th.Four months after dropping Dookie upon an unsuspecting world, Green Day entered the hallowed halls of BBC's Maida Vale Studios on June 8, 1994 and ripped through a raucous and raw four-song set: "She," "When I Come Around," "Basket Case," and "2000 Light Years Away." It captured the band on the precipice of their worldwide explosion. That day, they even took advantage of the free studio time-much like forbearers in the seventies and eighties-and even discovered the title of Insomniac's eventual opener in the loo, "Armatage Shanks." They returned to the BBC during 1996 in support of that album, turning up with "Brain Stew/Jaded" and "Walking Contradiction." Two years later, they snuck an F-bomb into a hyper-charged "Nice Guys Finish Last" in the midst of the Nimrod era. Finally, they capped off summer 2001 with four Warning anthems such as "Church On Sunday." It's all on BBC Sessions.BBC Sessions is available on CD, digital, and limited-edition 2LP vinyl configurations, including Sea Blue/Hot Pink vinyl for the band's official store and Milky Clear Color vinyl for indie retailers. It's complete with liner notes by Steve Lamacq Host of Radio 1's legendary Evening Show (who was there at each session!).Berkley-formed, five-time Grammy Award-winning rock band Green Day is one of the world's best-selling bands of all time, with more than 70 million records sold worldwide and 10 billion cumulative audio/visual streams. Their breakout album Dookie, which sold over 10 million and achieved diamond status, is widely credited with popularizing and reviving mainstream interest in punk rock, catapulting a career-long run of #1 hit singles.Green Day's release of rock opera American Idiotcaptured the nation's attention, selling more than 7 million copies in the U.S. alone, taking home the Grammy Award for Best Rock Album and lead to a critically acclaimed stage adaptation on Broadway. Released on February 7, 2020, Green Day's thirteenth studio album Father Of All... (Reprise/Warner Records) debuted at #1 on Billboard's Album Sales Chart and #1 in both the U.K. and Australia. Pitchfork declared, "Green Day's most fetching and youthful songs in ages. The trio sounds reinvigorated, more like hungry newcomers staking their claim." Listen to the album here:



