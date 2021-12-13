Jacqie Rivera Debuts Moving New Single And Music Video, A Cover Of Nine Inch Nails' "Hurt" On The 9th Anniversary Of Her Beloved Mother Jenni Rivera's Passing





Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/artist/7gOu74yQzNuOjbiuJCP9QB New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Daughter to the late legendary Regional Mexican artist, Jenni Rivera, Jacquelin Melina Rivera, better known as Jacqie Rivera, is one of today's most promising artists.While living her life in the limelight, Jacqie has been forging her own path in music by combining many sounds into what she calls "Fusion Music." You will hear this representation in her previous songs such as "Existo Yo", " Defender " and most recently "Ex Factor". Her commitment to her fans is to take them on this musical journey, into her diary of intimate feelings converted into songs.Jacqie returns now with a gripping rendition of the Nine Inch Nails song "Hurt", arriving on all digital streaming platforms on December 10th, 2021 via Soundflower Publishing and My Grito Industries.Coinciding with the 9 year anniversary of her iconic mother's passing on December 9th, Jacqie's cover of "Hurt" takes on a moving sentiment and serves as a memorable tribute to her late mother.The deeply emotional music video, which features performance footage and intimate family home movies and photos, is now streaming at: https://youtu.be/VhKATyGcRrw.Pre-Save the song: https://ingrv.es/hurt-m53-dOf the new single, Jacqie tells People En Espanol, "This song speaks so much about my feelings. With the song I was able to express myself. I have spent my whole life putting others before me, my feelings, my desires, pleasing people. I want everyone to be well, but I kind of have forgotten myself , of my needs, of the things that I have to heal, of the things that really make me happy. This time I want to choose myself. Like I am declaring that I am starting a new season."Website - www.jacqierivera.comFacebook - www.facebook.com/jacqieriveraInstagram - www.instagram.com/jacqieriveraTwitter - https://twitter.com/jacqieofficialYoutube - https://www.youtube.com/c/JacqieRivera/videosSpotify - https://open.spotify.com/artist/7gOu74yQzNuOjbiuJCP9QB



