Karlie Bartholomew Releases Debut EP "A Way To Start"

Now living in Nashville, Tennessee, Karlie released her latest project, her debut EP A Way to Start, on December 10, 2021. She released her first single, "Brooklyn Park," on October 29, 2021, followed by "Back Bay" on November 12, 2021 and "May" on December 3, 2021. She frequently performs at local Nashville and Franklin, TN music venues, such as NashHouse New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Americana singer/songwriter Karlie Bartholomew recently released her debut EP called "A Way to Start.""This EP has been a long time coming and it very much feels like my way to begin the next chapter of my music career and my life," Karlie explains. "These songs follow my timeline over the last nine years - from leaving home for the first time to starting over here in Nashville. I'm so thankful to have worked with such an incredible group of musicians and people on this project."Karlie's first two singles from the EP, Brooklyn Park and Back Bay, received positive feedback from both press and listeners, procuring coverage from Nashville Noise, Tinnitist, Six Twelve Entertainment, Blackbird News, New Music Weekly Magazine and more. Music City Melodies wrote in a review "...Karlie Bartholomew may be a newcomer to releasing music, but she is already a star in our eyes."BuzzMusic followed with "Her vocals melt like butter as she soothingly tours us through descriptive lyrical motifs leaping from this sonic canvas."Born and raised in Brooklyn Park, Maryland, Karlie Bartholomew has always had a passion for music. While shy as a child, Karlie was able to use music to find her voice. She started writing her own songs at a young age, participating in every talent show she could beginning in elementary school.Following in her father's musical footsteps, Karlie taught herself to play guitar on his old six-string while she was in high school. Heavily influenced by artists like Ingrid Michaelson, Norah Jones and Sara Bareilles, Karlie is drawn to authenticity and strives to keep her lyrics honest. "My songs focus on storytelling, hoping the listener can see themselves in my music," she explains. Her smooth voice, jazzy chord progressions and folk-inspired lyrics will silence any room.Before moving to Boston, Karlie performed at notable Maryland venues like Rams Head Live!, Baltimore Soundstage, The 9:30 Club (Washington D.C.), DC9 (Washington D.C.), The Ottobar and 49 West Coffeehouse & Gallery.While attending Berklee College of Music in 2017, she was chosen as a featured soloist to honor Lucinda Williams at the school's commencement concert. Karlie sang for an entire arena filled with seven thousand people, including Lucinda herself, Lionel Richie, Todd Rundgren and Neil Portnow. Karlie graduated the next day with a Bachelor's Degree in Professional Music, focusing in Contemporary Writing/Production and Performance.Now living in Nashville, Tennessee, Karlie released her latest project, her debut EP A Way to Start, on December 10, 2021. She released her first single, "Brooklyn Park," on October 29, 2021, followed by "Back Bay" on November 12, 2021 and "May" on December 3, 2021. She frequently performs at local Nashville and Franklin, TN music venues, such as NashHouse Spoon & Saloon, Alley Taps, Belcourt Taps and Gray's on Main.



