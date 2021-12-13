Celtic Punks The Rumjacks Release "Bloodsoaked In Chorus" The Second Single Of Upcoming 'Brass For Gold' EP, Out February 11, 2022





In the true nature of a lovesick songwriter, 'Bloodsoaked in Chorus' is a ska anthem that belts out in passion. Irish instruments replace the traditional horn section with the song perfectly blending two genres.



The follow-up to their critically acclaimed and commercially successful 2021 fifth studio album 'Hestia' (which introduced new singer/songwriter Mike Rivkees on lead vocals and rejuvenated the band's collaborative spirit, and marked an explosive new era of energy and creative release), the upcoming 'Brass for Gold' EP finds The Rumjacks capitalizing off their new sense of artistry.

"After the amazing response we had from Hestia's release, we knew we had to back it up, do it justice and show we aren't messing around with any of this," says bassist Johnny McKelvey.



On the heels of a triumphant months-long tour of Europe, which ended last week and featured a week of completely sold-out shows in Poland, The Rumjacks are looking forward to their upcoming stint as one of two support acts on Dropkick Murphys' 2022 St. Patrick's Day Tour of the U.S. The trek kicks off on February 21 and runs through March 20th. Tickets for all shows are on sale now at www.DropkickMurphys.com.





With Special Guests The Bombpops & The Rumjacks

Feb. 21 - Reading, Pa. @ Santander Arena

Feb. 22 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Main Street Armory

Feb. 24 - Cleveland, Ohio @ TempleLive Cleveland

Feb. 25 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore

Feb. 26 - Chicago, Ill. @ Radius

Feb. 27 - Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee

March 1 - Austin,

March 2 - Houston,

March 3 - New Orleans, La. @ Civic Theatre

March 4 - Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal

March 6 - Lake Buena Vista, Fla. @ House of Blues

March 7 - St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live

March 8 - Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ Revolution

March 10 - Asheville, N.C. @ The

March 11 - Wilmington, N.C. @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

March 12 - Washington, D.C. @ Shamrockfest at RFK Festival Grounds

March 14 - Albany, N.Y. @ Albany Capitol Center

March 15 - Portland,

March 17 - Boston, Mass. @ House Of Blues

March 18 - Boston, Mass. @ House Of Blues

March 19 - Boston, Mass. @ House Of Blues

March 20 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

* The Bombpops on all shows except March 12 and 20.

* The Rumjacks on all shows except March 12.

* Jim Lindberg and The Rumjacks open March 20.



The 'Brass For Gold' EP is a clear representation of a band finding a new voice and making sure that voice is heard as loud as possible. Grounded by the eclectic Celtic punk sound that The Rumjacks have become synonymous with, 'Brass for Gold' sees the band dig deeper into their ska and hard rock influences, all the while holding onto the defiant energy that ignites their sound.



While 'Hestia' had the band conquering a global pandemic in order to record, 'Brass for Gold' saw the boys united in person for the first time. Producing a sound that is seamless and cohesive.



"Brass for Gold is as much as an EP can possibly offer and still be called an EP. In true Rumjacker fashion, these songs represent a variety of different stories. The topics range from lovesick nostalgia, to misfortunate war heroes, and a few lighthearted drinking songs for good measure," Rivkees says.



"While some EP's tend to be quite experimental, Brass for Gold represents a solid continuation of the newly reformed Rumjacks. Once again stating (almost literally in some of the lyrics) we are passionate and dedicated songwriters."



From the raucous comradery of first single 'One For The Road' to the crashing crescendo of 'Blinding Flashes' to the confident sentimentality of 'Falling Back', the cumulative energy of 'Brass For Gold' sees the band communicate one thing loud and clear.

Rumjacks Brass For Gold 3000x3000



TRACKLIST:

1 Bounding Main

2 Bloodsoaked in Chorus

3 One for the Road

4 Kicking Soles

5 On A Somber Saturday

6 Across The Water

7 Blinding Flashes

8 Falling Back



"("One For The Road") Another cracker of a track full of Irish charm with a huge singalong chorus. Full of all the party atmosphere and punk stomping best that they brought with the album. This is a band riding high and writing some of the best material of their career."- Backseat Mafia

"Hestia is a stampeding, emotive, anthemic beauty of an album. It's the complete package — and even the

"rebelliously dark and gritty… some of the most memorable and rioting choruses we've heard in forever"- DEAD PRESS



https://therumjacks.com

www.instagram.com/therumjacks

https://twitter.com/Rumjacks

www.facebook.com/TheRumjacks

www.youtube.com/user/therumjacks New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Worldwide Celtic Punk heroes The Rumjacks have released "Bloodsoaked in Chorus," the riotous second single off their forthcoming 'Brass For Gold' EP, due out on February 11.In the true nature of a lovesick songwriter, 'Bloodsoaked in Chorus' is a ska anthem that belts out in passion. Irish instruments replace the traditional horn section with the song perfectly blending two genres.The follow-up to their critically acclaimed and commercially successful 2021 fifth studio album 'Hestia' (which introduced new singer/songwriter Mike Rivkees on lead vocals and rejuvenated the band's collaborative spirit, and marked an explosive new era of energy and creative release), the upcoming 'Brass for Gold' EP finds The Rumjacks capitalizing off their new sense of artistry."After the amazing response we had from Hestia's release, we knew we had to back it up, do it justice and show we aren't messing around with any of this," says bassist Johnny McKelvey.On the heels of a triumphant months-long tour of Europe, which ended last week and featured a week of completely sold-out shows in Poland, The Rumjacks are looking forward to their upcoming stint as one of two support acts on Dropkick Murphys' 2022 St. Patrick's Day Tour of the U.S. The trek kicks off on February 21 and runs through March 20th. Tickets for all shows are on sale now at www.DropkickMurphys.com. Dropkick Murphys - St. Patrick's Day Tour 2022With Special Guests The Bombpops & The RumjacksFeb. 21 - Reading, Pa. @ Santander ArenaFeb. 22 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Main Street ArmoryFeb. 24 - Cleveland, Ohio @ TempleLive ClevelandFeb. 25 - Detroit, Mich. @ The FillmoreFeb. 26 - Chicago, Ill. @ RadiusFeb. 27 - Madison, Wis. @ The SylveeMarch 1 - Austin, Texas @ Stubb's Waller Creek AmphitheaterMarch 2 - Houston, Texas @ Bayou Music Center (On sale TBD)March 3 - New Orleans, La. @ Civic TheatreMarch 4 - Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The SignalMarch 6 - Lake Buena Vista, Fla. @ House of BluesMarch 7 - St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus LiveMarch 8 - Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ RevolutionMarch 10 - Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange PeelMarch 11 - Wilmington, N.C. @ Greenfield Lake AmphitheaterMarch 12 - Washington, D.C. @ Shamrockfest at RFK Festival GroundsMarch 14 - Albany, N.Y. @ Albany Capitol CenterMarch 15 - Portland, Maine State TheatreMarch 17 - Boston, Mass. @ House Of BluesMarch 18 - Boston, Mass. @ House Of BluesMarch 19 - Boston, Mass. @ House Of BluesMarch 20 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner* The Bombpops on all shows except March 12 and 20.* The Rumjacks on all shows except March 12.* Jim Lindberg and The Rumjacks open March 20.The 'Brass For Gold' EP is a clear representation of a band finding a new voice and making sure that voice is heard as loud as possible. Grounded by the eclectic Celtic punk sound that The Rumjacks have become synonymous with, 'Brass for Gold' sees the band dig deeper into their ska and hard rock influences, all the while holding onto the defiant energy that ignites their sound.While 'Hestia' had the band conquering a global pandemic in order to record, 'Brass for Gold' saw the boys united in person for the first time. Producing a sound that is seamless and cohesive."Brass for Gold is as much as an EP can possibly offer and still be called an EP. In true Rumjacker fashion, these songs represent a variety of different stories. The topics range from lovesick nostalgia, to misfortunate war heroes, and a few lighthearted drinking songs for good measure," Rivkees says."While some EP's tend to be quite experimental, Brass for Gold represents a solid continuation of the newly reformed Rumjacks. Once again stating (almost literally in some of the lyrics) we are passionate and dedicated songwriters."From the raucous comradery of first single 'One For The Road' to the crashing crescendo of 'Blinding Flashes' to the confident sentimentality of 'Falling Back', the cumulative energy of 'Brass For Gold' sees the band communicate one thing loud and clear.Rumjacks Brass For Gold 3000x3000TRACKLIST:1 Bounding Main2 Bloodsoaked in Chorus3 One for the Road4 Kicking Soles5 On A Somber Saturday6 Across The Water7 Blinding Flashes8 Falling Back"("One For The Road") Another cracker of a track full of Irish charm with a huge singalong chorus. Full of all the party atmosphere and punk stomping best that they brought with the album. This is a band riding high and writing some of the best material of their career."- Backseat Mafia"Hestia is a stampeding, emotive, anthemic beauty of an album. It's the complete package — and even the Dropkick Murphys cannot claim to have made an album this good in several long years" (4/5)- KERRANG!"rebelliously dark and gritty… some of the most memorable and rioting choruses we've heard in forever"- DEAD PRESShttps://therumjacks.comwww.instagram.com/therumjackshttps://twitter.com/Rumjackswww.facebook.com/TheRumjackswww.youtube.com/user/therumjacks



