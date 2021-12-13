Scrawny Releases New Single 'Space' From Debut EP, 'I Could Learn A Thing Or Two'





Along with the release of his debut EP 'I could learn a thing or two', the alternative pop singer-songwriter has unveiled his final offering from the EP: 'Space'. The new single is a thumping, driving alt-pop expedition, complete with falsetto, clapping, whistling, and a massive guitar solo climax. It manages to feel both introspective and spacey, empowering and exciting.

"The song is about dreaming while I'm awake and the unknown future that feels like it's moments away. Space balances between distraction and focus: by having my head in the clouds, I'm having the most clarity I've had in years." Dill shares more on the meaning behind the track.



This EP defines a lot of the lessons

"I hope these songs resonate and help someone else that may be going through these same emotions. "I could learn a thing or two" will be a statement I make for the rest of my life. I am always learning and listening." Dill adds.



Scrawny's adventure as Scrawny began as an excitement and energy around creating fresh pop music. After taking piano lessons at a young age, Dill taught himself over 11 different instruments, including guitar, bass, drums & ukulele. Any spare dollar would go towards new instruments and audio equipment so he could begin producing and developing his own style and sound.

Largely influenced by the music of The Beach Boys, The Beatles, and Coldplay, the music that would eventually be released under the Scrawny name most closely resembles a solo-version of Tyler Joseph (Twenty Øne Pilots), Lauv, or Gnash. Scrawny tracks remain inherently pop, while incorporating aspects of folk, alternative rock, hip-hop, and electronic music. Scrawny is ok with cheesy as long as it's honest. It's a journey, and he just hopes to find some friends along for the ride.

