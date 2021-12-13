Julianna Joy Announces New EP 'Garden Of Eden' Releasing February 11, 2022





7) Atoms New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The pop singer-songwriter Julianna Joy has announced the February 11 release of her new EP Garden of Eden, produced in collaboration with Grammy-nominated producer Teddy Geiger (Shawn Mendes, Maroon 5, Lizzo). Along with the announcement, she shares the bold new single "Teenage Boys," a satirical and infectious ode to the frustrations of dating. The song is accompanied by an angsty lyric video that was featured this morning at Under The Radar, who said "'Teenage Boys' serves as the perfect goodbye to all of the era's messy break-ups and immature boys. Joy pairs just enough indelible teenage angst with sharp songwriting and a potent pop hook.""'Teenage Boys' is a personal anthem of mine," Joy explains. "I wrote it out of the frustration I felt swiping through the guys my age on Tinder. I had just been through the most recent falling out of my on-and-off ex and had just been ghosted after a first date. The song houses all of my frustrations in the lyricism, the references to scenes I saw in high school among the male half of my class, and the intense almost satirical rock guitar solo that spotlights the entire song. It's one of my favorites on the record."Co-written with Teddy Geiger, the prodigious 19-year-old singer-songwriter's new EP sits in the crosshairs of youthful innocence and profundity beyond her years. These seven songs span escapist dance bops and contemplative ballads, taking musical influence from alternative rock, pop, classic rock, and psychedelia. Full of synth keyboard and percussion textures, layered with acoustic and electric guitar, sampled strings, jazzy bass lines and more, the musicality reflects the emotional chaos of its songs. The dreamy debut single "BLOODRUNSOUT" released earlier this fall, along with a DIY music video featuring a slice-of-life montage shot by Joy herself.Joy credits Geiger's abounding creativity and open-mindedness — not to mention her impressive roster of collaborators like Danny Parker, John Ryan, Mags Duval, Juan Ariza, and Evan Voytas — as a creative spark that helped expand her own artistry. "Working with Teddy was incredible and something I am so forever grateful for," she says. "She wrote so many of the songs that soundtracked my life growing up. It's sometimes hard to comprehend that one butterfly effect moment from one of her songs led me here. She pushed me to do better, to write better, and it's led me to this point."A prolific and prodigious writer since childhood, Julianna Joy composed more than 200 songs in her teen years and attended the Grammy Camp in Los Angeles at age 15, where she studied music with industry professionals, fellow performers, producers and instrumentalists. She returned to LA in the summer of 2019 to record her first EP, Cherries, featuring the breakout track " Cherry Bomb ", which has garnered more than 1.5 million streams since releasing last year.Garden of Eden Tracklist:1) Modern2) BLOODRUNSOUT3) Teenage Boys4) Prescriptions5) California6) Garden of Eden7) Atoms



