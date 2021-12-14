Vevo Names The Weeknd's 'Save Your Tears' Video Of The Year





"Additionally, Vevo had the opportunity to collaborate closely with a number of these top-charting artists for our originals, creating some additional great visual content which was enjoyed and viewed in high volumes throughout the year," said JP Evangelista, SVP of Content, Programming and Marketing, Vevo. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Vevo, the world's leading music video network, today released part two of its annual year-end look back on music video viewership, highlighting the top music videos of the year globally and in the U.S.Both worldwide and in the U.S., The Weeknd's " Save Your Tears " tops the list with 615M views globally, and 102.9M views in the U.S. Released at the top of the year, " Save Your Tears " popularity was fueled by The Weeknd's massively successful Superbowl performance, a slew of Billboard Music Awards, Juno Awards, and BRIT Awards wins and more, resulting in a standout year for the star.In Vevo's Global Top Ten Videos list, the #2 slot is "EL MAKINON" by Latin powerhouses Karol G and Mariah Angeliq with 556M views. The Black Eyed Peas and Shakira's hit, "Girl Like Me," is #3 at 519M views, and Justin Bieber's " Peaches " featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon with 442M views at #4. Lil Nas X's "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" with 402M views takes 5th place.In the U.S., The Weeknd is followed closely by Lil Baby's "On Me." Lil Baby is Vevo's most-viewed artist of this past year (770 million views).Vevo's U.S. Top Viewed Videos chart is filled with first-timers to the list, including Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, Polo G, and Coi Leray with Lil Durk. Newcomer Olivia Rodrigo took two slots in the U.S. chart, with both "drivers license" (79.9M) and "good 4 u" (64.8M) taking the 6th and 7th spots respectively. In data published by Vevo last week, it was found that Rodrigo has grown her total video catalog viewership 8x to 357 million total views in the U.S. in 2021, after breaking into the mainstream with her debut album, SOUR."Every year, we really look forward to publishing our Most Viewed Videos of 2021. As the global music video destination for artists of all genres and career stages, it's really exciting to see which videos resonated at scale and made an impact this year with our audience. The Weeknd has had a standout year, topping our Global and U.S. charts with 'Save Your Tears.' The must-watch video is a perfect example of Abel's creativity as he pushes boundaries and made something truly groundbreaking for his fans."From established names like Lil Baby and Karol G to the next generation of stars like Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo, we have seen artists push the boundaries of creativity and storytelling and our audiences have consumed these across a range of screens across our network."Additionally, Vevo had the opportunity to collaborate closely with a number of these top-charting artists for our originals, creating some additional great visual content which was enjoyed and viewed in high volumes throughout the year," said JP Evangelista, SVP of Content, Programming and Marketing, Vevo.



