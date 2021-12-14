Marty Stuart And His Fabulous Superlatives Perform Music From New Album At Alberta Bair Theater





Tickets, starting at $35 + fees, are available beginning December 17 at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday, 10-5 and Saturday 10-2, at 2801 Third Ave N; by phone at 406-256-6052; and on the ABT website at albertabairtheater.org. Additional processing fees apply to web and phone sales. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Alberta Bair Theater presents country music living legend Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives on Thursday, April 7 at 7:30 p.m. Touring to support his 18th studio album Way Out West, Grammy awarded Stuart continues to write, record, and release keenly relevant music that honors country's rich legacy while advancing it in to the future.Produced by Mike Campbell (of Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers), Way Out West is a cinematic tour-de-force, an exhilarating musical journey through the California desert that solidifies Stuart as a truly visionary artist. Opening with a Native American prayer, a nod to Stuart's affinity for Indigenous people, particularly the Lakota, Way Out West transports the listener to the lonely but magical American West."If you go and sit by yourself in the middle of the Mojave Desert at sundown and you're still the same person the next morning when the sun comes up, I'd be greatly surprised," says Stuart. "It is that spirit world of the West that enchants me." Stuart has played alongside the masters, from Johnny Cash to Lester Flatt, who discovered him; has been a worldwide ambassador for Nashville, Bakersfield, and points in between; and safeguarded country's most valuable traditions and physical artifacts, including its literal shoes: Stuart counts the brogan of Carter Family patriarch A.P. Carter and an assortment of Cash's black boots among his vast collection of memorabilia.He's been awarded four Grammy Awards, including in 1993 for Best Country Collaboration With Vocals for the Travis Tritt duet "The Whiskey Ain't Workin," notched ten Top 20 country chart hits, and he's a 2020 Country Music Hall of Fame inductee.Tickets, starting at $35 + fees, are available beginning December 17 at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday, 10-5 and Saturday 10-2, at 2801 Third Ave N; by phone at 406-256-6052; and on the ABT website at albertabairtheater.org. Additional processing fees apply to web and phone sales.



