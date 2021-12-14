Flogging Molly Announce 2022 Spring Tour Dates

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Flogging Molly, who recently wrapped up a co-headlining tour with the Violent Femmes, return to the road this Spring
with a trek that includes the reprisal of the band's annual St. Patrick's Day (March 17) performance in Los Angeles.
"Being able to announce a return to the Hollywood Palladium for St. Patrick's Day is a happy thing indeed," says singer Dave King. "We can't wait to be back in Los Angeles where it all began."
The tour news arrives as the band recently sold out their Salty Dog Cruise. Sailing from Miami on March 28, the four-day cruise also includes performances from the Descendents, The Distillers, Frank Turner, Agent Orange
and more.
Flogging Molly
Is currently working on the Rise Records follow-up to their 2017 album, Life is Good.
Tickets are on-sale this Friday, Dec. 17, at 10 am local time with pre-sale launching on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 10 am local time. Russkaja and Vandoliers support on all dates.
Flogging Molly
is comprised of Dave King (lead vocals, acoustic guitar, bodhran), Bridget Regan (violin, tin whistle, vocals), Dennis
Casey (guitar, vocals), Matt Hensley (accordion, concertina, vocals), Nathen Maxwell
(bass guitar, vocals), Spencer Swain (mandolin, banjo, guitar, vocals), and Mike Alonso (drums, percussion).
Starting out as the house band for Molly
Malone's in Los Angeles and building a loyal following through endless touring, Flogging Molly
has become a staple in the punk scene over the past 20 years, kicking off with its raucous debut showcase, Swagger, and continuing through their five additional studio albums.
With numerous late-night television appearances under their belt, a sold out Salty Dog Cruise through the Caribbean, and a yearly St. Patrick's Day Festival in Los Angeles, the band is currently working on the Rise Records follow-up to its latest LP, Life Is Good. The band recently reissued Swagger with exclusive tracks, an Irish traditional set, a 60-minute video feature, and exclusive merch in a collectible box set.
Tour Dates:
March 8 Knoxville, TN The Mill & Mine
March 9 Huntsville, AL Mars Music
Hall
March 11 Kansas City, MO The Truman
March 12 Tulsa, OK Cain's Ballroom
March 13 Austin, TX Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
March 15 Tempe, AZ The Marquee
March 17 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium
March 18 Funner, CA Harrah's Resort SoCal - The Events Center
March 19 Indio, CA Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Event Center
March 20 Reno, NV Grand Sierra
Resort
March 22 Santa
Cruz, CA The Catalyst
March 23 Monterey, CA Golden State
Theatre
March 25 Oakland, CA Fox Theater
March 26 Ventura, CA Ventura Music
Hall
March 28 - April 1 Flogging Molly's Salty Dog Cruise SOLD OUT
July 18 Warsaw, Poland Klub Proxima
July 19 Krakow, Poland Kwadarat
July 23 Cuxhaven, Germany Deichbrand Festival
July 25 Vienna, Austria Open Air Arena
July 26 Vienna, Austria Open Air Arena
July 27 Munich, Germany Tonhalle
July 29 Gijon, Spain Tsunami Festival
July 30 Barcelona, Spain Barna'n'Roll Festival
August 2 Zurich, Switzerland Komplex 457
August 3 Tilburg, 013
August 11 to 14 Rimini, Italy Bayfest Festival
August 12 Rothenburg, Germany Taubertal Festival
August 16 Manchester, England O2 Ritz Manchester
August 17 Birmingham, England O2 Institute
Birmingham
August 18 London, England O2 Forum Kentish Town.