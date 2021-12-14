Flogging Molly Announce 2022 Spring Tour Dates



"Being able to announce a return to the Hollywood Palladium for St. Patrick's Day is a happy thing indeed," says singer Dave King. "We can't wait to be back in Los Angeles where it all began."



The tour news arrives as the band recently sold out their Salty Dog Cruise. Sailing from Miami on March 28, the four-day cruise also includes performances from the Descendents, The Distillers, Frank Turner, Agent





Tickets are on-sale this Friday, Dec. 17, at 10 am local time with pre-sale launching on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 10 am local time. Russkaja and Vandoliers support on all dates.







Starting out as the house band for



With numerous late-night television appearances under their belt, a sold out Salty Dog Cruise through the Caribbean, and a yearly St. Patrick's Day Festival in Los Angeles, the band is currently working on the Rise Records follow-up to its latest LP, Life Is Good. The band recently reissued Swagger with exclusive tracks, an Irish traditional set, a 60-minute video feature, and exclusive merch in a collectible box set.



Tour Dates:

March 8 Knoxville, TN The Mill & Mine

March 9 Huntsville, AL Mars

March 11 Kansas City, MO The Truman

March 12 Tulsa, OK Cain's Ballroom

March 13 Austin, TX Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

March 15 Tempe, AZ The Marquee

March 17 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium

March 18 Funner, CA Harrah's Resort SoCal - The Events Center

March 19 Indio, CA Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Event Center

March 20 Reno, NV Grand

March 22

March 23 Monterey, CA Golden

March 25 Oakland, CA Fox Theater

March 26 Ventura, CA Ventura

March 28 - April 1 Flogging Molly's Salty Dog Cruise SOLD OUT

July 18 Warsaw, Poland Klub Proxima

July 19 Krakow, Poland Kwadarat

July 23 Cuxhaven, Germany Deichbrand Festival

July 25 Vienna, Austria Open Air Arena

July 26 Vienna, Austria Open Air Arena

July 27 Munich, Germany Tonhalle

July 29 Gijon, Spain Tsunami Festival

July 30 Barcelona, Spain Barna'n'Roll Festival

August 2 Zurich, Switzerland Komplex 457

August 3 Tilburg, 013

August 11 to 14 Rimini, Italy Bayfest Festival

August 12 Rothenburg, Germany Taubertal Festival

August 16 Manchester, England O2 Ritz Manchester

August 17 Birmingham, England O2

