Shinedown Announces The Revolution's Live Tour

June 18 - Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Metal Meeting New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-platinum rock band Shinedown has announced their second headlining 2022 North American outing, The Revolution's Live Tour, with special guests The Pretty Reckless and DIAMANTE.Kicking off April 1 in Spokane, the 24-date trek, produced by Frank Productions, will see the acclaimed quartet, hailed for their high-octane live shows, travel throughout the U.S. with stops in Boise, Green Bay, Des Moines, Baltimore, Columbus, Wichita, Birmingham, Greensboro, and Nashville, among others, before wrapping in Knoxville on May 7. Later in May, Shinedown will head to Daytona Beach for Welcome To Rockville 2022 where they'll headline Saturday, May 21 alongside Guns N' Roses and Rise Against."Without question, we are beyond excited for this tour!" shares front man Brent Smith. "Not only to bring the fans/family the biggest stage show we have ever created, but also to be working with two extraordinary bands fronted by the most incredible women in rock n roll today. The Revolution's Live, so LET'S GO!!!"Fan club pre-sale begins December 14 at 10am local time. Venue and radio pre-sale begin December 15 at 10am local time. General on sale begins December 17 at 10am local time. Full routing below. For more details, please visit here.The Revolution's Live Tour will follow the band's winter tour, Shinedown Live In Concert, where Shinedown will bring their exciting live performance, backed by their eye-popping production, back to arenas for the first time since 2020. The upcoming 22-date outing will travel throughout the West Coast, Canada, and more, stopping in such cities as Los Angeles, Phoenix, Denver, Las Vegas, Seattle, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal. Pop Evil and Ayron Jones will support on select dates; tickets are on sale now. After taking over North America, Shinedown will move their live set across the pond next summer for a UK and European run featuring festival appearances at Rock im Park and Rock am Ring in Germany, Download Festival in the UK, and HellFest in France along with select shows with Iron Maiden.The new tour announcement comes on the heels of the recent RIAA gold certification of Shinedown's 2018 record-breaking studio album ATTENTION ATTENTION. The band's chart-topping and sixth full-length record, featuring hits such as crossover anthem "GET UP," the explosive "MONSTERS," RIAA certified gold hit "DEVIL," the rousing "THE HUMAN RADIO," and title track "ATTENTION ATTENTION," has accumulated more than 622 million global streams, debuted Top 5 on the Billboard 200, simultaneously hit #1 on Billboard's Alternative, Top Rock and Hard Rock Albums Charts, and led to five iHeart Radio Music Award nominations.Tour Dates:January 26 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield ^January 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern ^January 29 - Valley Center, CA @ Harrah's Resort Southern California ^January 30 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre ^February 1 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom ^February 2 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex ^February 4 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas February 5 - Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort & Casino ^February 7 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre ^February 8 - Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall ^February 10 - Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Centre *^February 11 - Penticton, BC @ South Okanagan Event Centre *^February 12 - Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Resort & Casino *^February 14 - Edmonton, AB @ Convention Centre *^February 15 - Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place *^February 17 - Moose Jaw, SK @ Mosaic Place *^February 18 - Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre *^February 21 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee *^February 23 - Windsor, ON @ The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor *^February 25 - Toronto, ON @ HISTORY *^February 26 - Quebec, QC @ Videotron Centre *^February 27 - Montreal, QC @ MTelus *^April 1 - Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena April 2 - Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena April 4 - Billings, MT @ First Interstate Arena April 6 - Fargo, ND @ FARGODOME #April 8 - Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center #April 9 - Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center #April 11 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center #April 12 - Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena April 14 - Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center #April 15 - Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center #April 16 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun #April 18 - Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena April 20 - Baltimore, MD @ Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena April 22 - Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum #April 23 - Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center #April 24 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena April 26 - Evansville, IN @ Ford Center #April 28 - Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena April 29 - Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena April 30 - Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena May 3 - Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum #May 4 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena May 6 - Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena May 7 - Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena May 21 - Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To RockvilleJune 3 - Nuremberg, Germany @ Rock im ParkJune 5 - Nuremberg, Germany @ Rock am RingJune 7 - Budapest, Hungary @ Groupama Aréna +June 9 - Hamburg, Germany @ edel-optics.de ArenaJune 11 - Donington, UK @ Download FestivalJune 13 - Belfast, UK @ Ormeau Park +June 16 - Utrecht, Netherlands @ Tivoli VredenburgJune 17 - Clisson, France @ HellfestJune 18 - Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Metal Meeting



