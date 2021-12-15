Sony Music Publishing Extends Deal With Maneskin





The Italian rock group Måneskin, consisting of



Recently, Måneskin celebrated its American television debut on The







Guy Henderson, President, International, Sony



After winning the 2021 Festival di Sanremo with "Zitti e Buoni," Måneskin triumphed at the Eurovision Song Contest and skyrocketed into the global spotlight. Since then, the band has garnered 3 billion total streams, with over 977 million streams on their first album Chosen, 450 million streams on Il Ballo della Vita and over 1 billion streams on their latest album Teatro D'Ira - Vol. I. The group also won Best Rock Act at the 2021 MTV EMAs and was nominated for Favorite Trending Song at the 2021 AMAs. Måneskin first began playing together in 2015 as buskers in Rome, and the group caught the attention of audiences two years later on the Italian X-Factor. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sony Music Publishing today announced it has renewed an exclusive worldwide publishing agreement with Måneskin. The deal renews the company's long-established partnership with the band, which began in 2017, and covers futures and catalog.The Italian rock group Måneskin, consisting of Victoria De Angelis, Ethan Torchio, Thomas Raggi, and Damiano David, have captured audiences around the world since winning this year's Eurovision Song Contest in May and have been credited as the leading voice of a new generation of rock 'n' roll.Recently, Måneskin celebrated its American television debut on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and played their first-ever concerts in the U.S., including their opening performance for the Rolling Stones in Las Vegas. Måneskin also revealed that they are working on new music and on October 8 released their new single "MAMMAMIA." In addition, the group announced a new set of UK and European tour dates for 2022. Paola Balestrazzi, A&R Director, Sony Music Publishing Italy said, "It has been a huge privilege to work with Måneskin over the past 4 years, because they reflect how music should be - free-spoken, inclusive, and authentic - and it's why their songs are so incredible. Their achievements this year also remind us of the power of dreams, showing what's possible through hard work, commitment, and strong will. We are honored and grateful to continue working with Måneskin and we can't wait to see what the future holds for them."Guy Henderson, President, International, Sony Music Publishing stated, "We are thrilled that Damiano, Victoria, Ethan and Thomas have decided to extend their relationship with us. Their songs have taken popular music forward into new uncharted waters around the globe, single-handedly creating a genre that is both new and fresh, as well as true to rock 'n roll. We look forward to working with them on this exciting phase of their momentous career."After winning the 2021 Festival di Sanremo with "Zitti e Buoni," Måneskin triumphed at the Eurovision Song Contest and skyrocketed into the global spotlight. Since then, the band has garnered 3 billion total streams, with over 977 million streams on their first album Chosen, 450 million streams on Il Ballo della Vita and over 1 billion streams on their latest album Teatro D'Ira - Vol. I. The group also won Best Rock Act at the 2021 MTV EMAs and was nominated for Favorite Trending Song at the 2021 AMAs. Måneskin first began playing together in 2015 as buskers in Rome, and the group caught the attention of audiences two years later on the Italian X-Factor.



