Billy Porter Reveals Official Music Video For "Children" New Music Arriving Early 2022

Billy kicks off his next chapter in music, his first love, with a new album coming soon. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The GRAMMY, EMMY, and Tony Award-winning actor, singer, director, composer, playwright, and author Billy Porter reveals his official music video for " Children " exclusively on Facebook HERE: https://bit.ly/3oQYd34"The song is about choosing yourself" Billy Porter says, "that choosing one's personal authenticity is the only way to live - and then using the power of that choice to help others make the same choice."Billy continues, "This is my first video with my new team at Island/Republic. I was so happy to bring my good friend and longtime colleague AC Ciulla into the mix to choreograph the big dance moment. I was also excited that we were able to cast our beautiful array of extras with help from the Ali Forney Center, a place that is very special to me and that does such great work.""The song has a universal message, but I really wanted the vibe of the visual to be about celebrating our community." Billy comments on the music video, "This visual moment is about empowerment, about all of us coming together and empowering everybody that's under the sound of my voice. That was the energy I wanted in this moment. Doing this together. We are all the children. It's about hope. It's hopeful. And I know there's not a lot to be hopeful about so we're counteracting that on purpose. That's what this is about." Children " is a high-energy dancefloor anthem co-written with GRAMMY Award-nominated songwriter MNEK [H.E.R., Dua Lipa] and Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall.Just in time for the holiday season, Billy Porter has also released his version of the holiday classic "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas," produced by Justin Tranter (Britney Spears, Camilla Cabello, Justin Bieber etc.)Billy Porter performed his rendition of "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" at this year's National Christmas Tree Lighting in Washington, DC. Just announced, Billy will also perform a holiday classic at the In Performance at the White House: Spirit of the Season to air on Tuesday, December 21 at 8 p.m. ET on PBS stations nationwide.Don't miss Billy Porter co-host "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022" from New Orleans to shepherd in the Central time Zone countdown beginning at 8/7c on ABC. Stay tuned for new music arriving early 2022.Billy Porter is a Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award winner. Porter began his music career in 1997 with the release of his self-titled (aka Untitled) debut album which spawned the Top 10 "Bubbling Under" single, "Show Me," and the monster ballad, "Love Is On The Way," which also appeared at the pivotal moment in the film, "First Wives Club." He went on to release "At the Corner of Broadway + Soul" (2005), "Billy's Back on Broadway" (2014), and "The Soul of Richard Rodgers" (2017) featuring Pentatonix, India.Arie, Leslie Odom Jr. and Cynthia Erivo, among others. Porter scored his first #1 with " Love Yourself " in 2019 on the US Dance Club Songs Chart. He followed that up with his 2020 reimagining of the legendary Buffalo Springfield anthem, "For What It's Worth," and a fierce collab with The Shapeshifters on "Finally Ready." 2021 saw Porter covering Juliet Roberts club classic "Caught in The Middle" for Red Hot + Free, which supports underserved communities afflicted with HIV/AIDS. He was also enlisted by multiplatinum international superstar Jessie J for "I Want Love." And he delivered a magical turn on Earth, Wind, and Fire's iconic " Shining Star " as Fab G, the Fairy Godmuva, in the 2021 remake of "Cinderella." Porter is a veteran of the theater (Miss Saigon, Angels in America, Grease). He won a Tony® in the category of "Best Leading Actor in a Musical" for Kinky Boots in 2013, and a GRAMMY® for its Official Soundtrack in the category of "Best Musical Theater Album" in 2014. Porter took home the EMMY® Award for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series" in 2019 for his work as Pray Tell on Pose, making history as being the first openly gay man to do so. Time Magazine named him one of the "100 Most Influential People" of 2020. Billy released his highly anticipated memoir, "Unprotected," in October 2021. His directorial film debut, "What If," is set to drop in 2022.Billy kicks off his next chapter in music, his first love, with a new album coming soon.



