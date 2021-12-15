Arkells Light Up Tim Hortons Field With Unforgettable Performance For The 108th Grey Cup Halftime Show

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
This past weekend, Arkells
headlined the 108th Grey Cup Halftime show in their hometown of Hamilton, ON, performing a medley of their top hits to over 26,300 people - an all-time Tim Hortons Field attendance record, with over 3 million Canadians watching the performance on TSN and RDS*.
Arkells
lit up the field and stage with an unforgettable 15-minute performance that confirmed Arkells
reign as Canada's top live band. Joined by one of their favourite acts, 2X GRAMMY nominated The Lumineers, both bands performed Arkells' #1 hit "Quitting You" and The Lumineers' monster-smash "Ophelia
" together. In addition to chart toppers "Years In The Making" and "Leather Jacket," Arkells
took the main stage to task when special guest and friend K.Flay, joined them for their smash "You Can Get It
" - marking the first time they've been able to play the #1 hit live on-stage together. Their set was capped up with non-stop pyro, set to Arkells' anthemic staple, "Knocking At The Door."
"It's such a joy to take on an artistic event like The Grey Cup halftime show," says Arkells
frontman, Max Kerman. "We depend on so many talented friends to pull off a show like this. From The Lumineers
and K.Flay, to the Northern Soul Horns, the Arkettes, and our crew, it was a true team effort. The best part of being in a band is finding projects we love that will consume us, and that's what this experience has been. Hundreds of hours of work goes into pulling off 15-minutes of chaos on live television!"
Arkells
will be taking the stage at Tim Hortons Field once again on their 2022 Blink Once tour for "The Rally" on June 25, 2022.
Arkells
recently shared live video cuts from their three once-in-a-return-from-pandemic history making nights at Toronto's Iconic Budweiser Stage, as a tease to their 2022 Blink Once tour dates, planned for Canada, USA, the UK and Germany.
Their 6th studio album, Blink Once, a bi-coastal project which was recorded in LA and completed in Toronto, includes hit single, "You Can Get It
" featuring K.Flay, which charted in the #1 spot at Canadian Alternative Radio
for 4 weeks and is their fifth #1 at the format. "You Can Get It
" was prominently featured in the E3 launch of the Forza Horizon 5 video game trailer this summer. Blink Once also includes #1 track "Years In The Making," "One Thing I Know," "Swing Swing Swing," "Strong," as well as "All Roads," which serves as the soundtrack to #TogetherAgain, a national vaccine awareness PSA to combat vaccine hesitancy, and latest single "Arm In Arm."
BLINK ONCE 2022 TOUR:
Jan 13 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
Jan 14 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
Jan 15 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
Feb 2 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
Feb 4 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
Feb 5 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
Feb 10 - Ottawa, ON - TD Arena
Feb 11 - Kingston, ON - Leon's Place
Feb 12 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens
Feb 17 - Barrie, ON - Sadlon Arena
Feb 18 - Kitchener, ON - The Aud
Feb 19 - Oshawa, ON - Tribute Communities
May 17 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
May 19 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
May 20 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
May 21 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
May 25 - Columbus, OH - A&R Bar
May 26 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues
May 27 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre
June 25 - Hamilton, ON - The Rally
Sept 9 - Berlin, GER - Lido
Sept 12 - Hamburg, GER - Knust
Sept 13 - Düsseldorf, GER - Zakk
Sept 15 - Norwich, UK - Waterfront Studio
Sept 16 - Bristol, UK - Thekla
Sept 17 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute
3
Sept 19 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club
Sept 20 - Glasgow, UK - Oran Mor
Sept 22 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy
Sept 23 - London, UK - Brixton Electric
Sept 24 - Brighton, UK - Chalk
Hailed by The Globe
and Mail as "the right kind of band for this decade," Arkells
are widely considered one of the most passionate, exuberant and in-demand live bands working today. As radio mainstays, sports-sync shoe-ins and curious students of culture, Arkells
have remained ever present - building awareness and personal community experiences around their live shows and new music at every turn. The most emblematic example of this being The Rally, Arkells' hometown concert that was hailed as one of the biggest headline shows in the country, and is slated to return in 2022. On the heels of three #1 singles, Arkells
continue to unleash new music and tour dates as the band and their fans return to live in-person festivities. Their hotly anticipated new album BLINK ONCE is out now.