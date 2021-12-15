Arkells Light Up Tim Hortons Field With Unforgettable Performance For The 108th Grey Cup Halftime Show







Hailed by The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) This past weekend, Arkells headlined the 108th Grey Cup Halftime show in their hometown of Hamilton, ON, performing a medley of their top hits to over 26,300 people - an all-time Tim Hortons Field attendance record, with over 3 million Canadians watching the performance on TSN and RDS*. Arkells lit up the field and stage with an unforgettable 15-minute performance that confirmed Arkells reign as Canada's top live band. Joined by one of their favourite acts, 2X GRAMMY nominated The Lumineers, both bands performed Arkells' #1 hit "Quitting You" and The Lumineers' monster-smash " Ophelia " together. In addition to chart toppers "Years In The Making" and "Leather Jacket," Arkells took the main stage to task when special guest and friend K.Flay, joined them for their smash " You Can Get It " - marking the first time they've been able to play the #1 hit live on-stage together. Their set was capped up with non-stop pyro, set to Arkells' anthemic staple, "Knocking At The Door.""It's such a joy to take on an artistic event like The Grey Cup halftime show," says Arkells frontman, Max Kerman. "We depend on so many talented friends to pull off a show like this. From The Lumineers and K.Flay, to the Northern Soul Horns, the Arkettes, and our crew, it was a true team effort. The best part of being in a band is finding projects we love that will consume us, and that's what this experience has been. Hundreds of hours of work goes into pulling off 15-minutes of chaos on live television!" Arkells will be taking the stage at Tim Hortons Field once again on their 2022 Blink Once tour for "The Rally" on June 25, 2022. Arkells recently shared live video cuts from their three once-in-a-return-from-pandemic history making nights at Toronto's Iconic Budweiser Stage, as a tease to their 2022 Blink Once tour dates, planned for Canada, USA, the UK and Germany.Their 6th studio album, Blink Once, a bi-coastal project which was recorded in LA and completed in Toronto, includes hit single, " You Can Get It " featuring K.Flay, which charted in the #1 spot at Canadian Alternative Radio for 4 weeks and is their fifth #1 at the format. " You Can Get It " was prominently featured in the E3 launch of the Forza Horizon 5 video game trailer this summer. Blink Once also includes #1 track "Years In The Making," "One Thing I Know," "Swing Swing Swing," "Strong," as well as "All Roads," which serves as the soundtrack to #TogetherAgain, a national vaccine awareness PSA to combat vaccine hesitancy, and latest single "Arm In Arm."BLINK ONCE 2022 TOUR:Jan 13 - Buffalo, NY - Town BallroomJan 14 - Buffalo, NY - Town BallroomJan 15 - Buffalo, NY - Town BallroomFeb 2 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers ArenaFeb 4 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank SaddledomeFeb 5 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers PlaceFeb 10 - Ottawa, ON - TD ArenaFeb 11 - Kingston, ON - Leon's PlaceFeb 12 - London, ON - Budweiser GardensFeb 17 - Barrie, ON - Sadlon ArenaFeb 18 - Kitchener, ON - The AudFeb 19 - Oshawa, ON - Tribute CommunitiesMay 17 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock ClubMay 19 - New York, NY - Irving PlazaMay 20 - Washington, DC - 9:30 ClubMay 21 - Philadelphia, PA - Union TransferMay 25 - Columbus, OH - A&R BarMay 26 - Chicago, IL - House Of BluesMay 27 - Detroit, MI - Majestic TheatreJune 25 - Hamilton, ON - The RallySept 9 - Berlin, GER - LidoSept 12 - Hamburg, GER - KnustSept 13 - Düsseldorf, GER - ZakkSept 15 - Norwich, UK - Waterfront StudioSept 16 - Bristol, UK - TheklaSept 17 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute Sept 19 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social ClubSept 20 - Glasgow, UK - Oran MorSept 22 - Manchester, UK - Club AcademySept 23 - London, UK - Brixton ElectricSept 24 - Brighton, UK - ChalkHailed by The Globe and Mail as "the right kind of band for this decade," Arkells are widely considered one of the most passionate, exuberant and in-demand live bands working today. As radio mainstays, sports-sync shoe-ins and curious students of culture, Arkells have remained ever present - building awareness and personal community experiences around their live shows and new music at every turn. The most emblematic example of this being The Rally, Arkells' hometown concert that was hailed as one of the biggest headline shows in the country, and is slated to return in 2022. On the heels of three #1 singles, Arkells continue to unleash new music and tour dates as the band and their fans return to live in-person festivities. Their hotly anticipated new album BLINK ONCE is out now.



