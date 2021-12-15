Dashboard Confessional Share Video For "Here's To Moving On"; New Album Out Feb 25





"Here's To Moving On"is available now. Hailed by Rolling Stone as "vintage Dashboard," the soulfully optimistic track heralds the eagerly awaited arrival of the first all-new New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Dashboard Confessional has unveiled the "deeply personal" official music video for their inspiring new single, "Here's To Moving On." The touching new video is out now following its exclusive premiere earlier today via Consequence's "Origins," which said, "Dashboard Confessional's latest single 'Here's to Moving On' is an exercise in deep, personal honesty. Yet despite the track - and in fact, much of the album it comes from, the forthcoming All the Truth That I Can Tell - being penned months before Chris Carrabba's near-fatal 2020 motorcycle accident, its meaning shifted in the wake of that frightening trauma.""It's been one hell of a year for us all (and then some)," says DC founder, frontman, and songwriter Chris Carrabba. "I hope this song can be a small reminder that no matter what challenges life might throw at us today, it's always worth fighting for a better tomorrow. I feel so very fortunate to be able to share this with you. To the incredible team at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, I thank you from the bottom of my heart for making that possible.""Here's To Moving On"is available now. Hailed by Rolling Stone as "vintage Dashboard," the soulfully optimistic track heralds the eagerly awaited arrival of the first all-new Dashboard Confessional LP in four years, All The Truth That I Can Tell, due via Hidden Note Records/AWAL on Friday, February 25, 2022; pre-orders/pre-saves are available now. The album will be available in a variety of formats, including digital, CD, cassette, standard black vinyl, and a number of limited-edition vinyl runs on offer exclusively via such retailers as Urban Outfitters, Walmart, and Bandbox. A candid All The Truth That I Can Tell Album Trailer can be viewed now on YouTube.



