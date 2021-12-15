American Rapper Solomon Schewel Releasing Another Masterpiece "Typa Life" In Collaboration With Youtube Sensation DDG





Solomon has become the voice of town within no time. He is being heard almost everywhere particularly in famous nightclubs and like places. His hits have made him more humble, he knows the worth of time and opportunity therefore he work even harder so that he doesn't disappoint his huge number of fans and this is also for the pursuit of his ambition of working with Drake. We can say that soon New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In the world of music, there are only a few artists whose personality and style is exceptional and inspiring. They are rare but found in every field of life. They are always remembered for their amazing work. They are fully devoted to their work and passion. Every field has heroes who suddenly rise to the top. Solomon is also one of them who has all these qualities.Solomon is a professional rapper and singer based out of Miami. Till now he has released over 16 singles for his fans and each one of them was a great hit. "Trend up", "Virginia Is For Lovers", and " Miami " are the biggest hits of his career. Now he has also launched his own online clothing brand.Recently Solomon has given his fans a pleasant surprise by announcing that he has wrapped up the filming of his new music video, which took $60,000 to complete this masterpiece "Typa Life" in collaboration with DDG. DDG (Darryl Dwayne Granberry) is an American rapper, songwriter, and YouTube sensation with a huge fan base. The music video they both shot in Beverly Hills mansion by acclaimed celebrity media producer Ric Mendoza was for their new upcoming song "Typa Life".Solomon is an expert in all including composing, producing, and music lyrics. He is a true music genius. He came from a low background but because of his hard work now he has everything. He is living a premium lifestyle and always gets into the spotlight. Once during a mega influencer boxing match between Bryce Hall vs. Austin McBroom, he got everyone's attention when he promoted his single " Miami " by stopping traffic outside the stadium. He stood on the top of a huge truck using it as a stage that he had rented for the promotion of his new single then he rapped his single for the public under giant LED lights with his name on them.A huge incoming of comments wrapped with the excitement of waiting on Solomon's live stream on Instagram when he made the announcement of his upcoming song "Typa Life" was a worth watching view. The teaser along with the announcement made by Solomon and DDG has made fans all over the country restless until the music video is released. An imagination of a wild success already lies in the response on the live stream.The response Solomon has got from all over the world from his music, his love for music and creativity don't suggest that it was a one-night thought which has made him such a huge celebrity. His own attitude and positive energy along with his alluring music have forced everyone to praise him. A few weeks before Solomon and Fat Joe released "Trend Up" and Busta Rhymes and that was not all. Solomon also released the most appreciated single "Moon" which has been heard over and over again by everyone.Solomon has become the voice of town within no time. He is being heard almost everywhere particularly in famous nightclubs and like places. His hits have made him more humble, he knows the worth of time and opportunity therefore he work even harder so that he doesn't disappoint his huge number of fans and this is also for the pursuit of his ambition of working with Drake. We can say that soon Drake will be thinking of the same.



