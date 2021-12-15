Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Charts / Awards 15/12/2021

Pandora Listeners Make Cardi B No1 In 2021

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Pandora today revealed its 2021 Top Thumb Hundred, the annual ranking of the most-loved songs by Pandora listeners, and one thing is clear: Pandora listeners love Cardi B.

For the second year in a row, the megastar artist took the top spot on Pandora's Top Thumb Hundred, led by her GRAMMY-nominated #1 hit, "Up." Last year, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" seized Pandora's #1 most-thumbed spot. In addition to maintaining her place atop the chart for 2021, Cardi's presence is felt elsewhere on this year's list as a featured artist on "Wild Side" by Normani (#18) and "Rumors" by Lizzo (#85).

Only Pandora lets users "thumb" songs to create a personalized listening experience that evolves with their taste and preferences. By tapping the thumbs-up icon when they hear a song they like (or thumbs-down when they don't), listeners enable Pandora's recommendation technology to serve up the perfect songs for each user and every moment. With over 100 billion generated by users (and counting), Pandora's thumbs are a unique barometer for what's hot in music right now.

Drake has claimed the most spots in 2021's rankings with 9 tracks - 4 of which made the top 20. His single "Way 2 Sexy (feat. Future & Young Thug)" comes in at #8, with "Knife Talk (feat. 21 Savage & Project Pat)," "What's Next," and "Girls Want Girls (feat. Lil Baby)" ranking at #10, #12 and #13, respectively. Megan Thee Stallion put up 5 songs on this year's list, while Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo scored 4.

Adele, who has made the list in the past, returns this year with "Easy On Me." Doja Cat appears with her GRAMMY-nominated tracks "Kiss Me More" and "Need To Know," and Ed Sheeran's dancefloor-friendly smash "Bad Habits" broke the top 20. And new to the Top Thumb Hundred is pop-country crossover favorite Walker Hayes with his GRAMMY-nominated "Fancy Like."
Listeners can see who made their personal list of most-loved songs for 2021 with Pandora Playback at: Playback.Pandora.com.

Pandora Top Thumbed Tracks of 2021:
Up - Cardi B
Leave The Door Open - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak & Silk Sonic
Easy On Me - Adele
Fancy Like - Walker Hayes
Time Today - Moneybagg Yo
Best Friend (feat. Doja Cat) - Saweetie
Way 2 Sexy (feat. Future & Young Thug) - Drake
Cry Baby (feat. DaBaby) - Megan Thee Stallion
STAY - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
Knife Talk (feat. 21 Savage & Project Pat) - Drake
Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
What's Next - Drake
Girls Want Girls (feat. Lil Baby) - Drake
Body - Megan Thee Stallion
Wockesha - Moneybagg Yo
On Me - Lil Baby
Peaches (feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon) - Justin Bieber
Wild Side (feat. Cardi B) - Normani
Thot Shit - Megan Thee Stallion
EVERY CHANCE I GET (feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk) - DJ Khaled.






