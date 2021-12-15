LiveOne Announces The Exclusive Pay-Per-View Of The Movie Monsta X: The Dreaming





PPV packages for MONSTA X: The Dreaming are available starting at $19.99, with livestream rewatch available at $29.99. Limited VIP merch bundles that give fans access to exclusive t-shirts, posters, beanies and even attendance to the New York, NY (Top40 Charts) LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy and pop culture, and owner of LiveXLive, PodcastOne, Slacker Radio, React Presents, Gramophone Media, Palm Beach Records and Custom Personalization Solutions, announced today its exclusive pay-per-view ("PPV") livestream of the new MONSTA X documentary, MONSTA X: The Dreaming. This special film gives an intimate look at MONSTA X's rigorous journey over the past six years, including exclusive one-on-one interviews with each individual member, personal stories from their time in America and a special concert clip exclusively for their fans.Composed of six members - Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney, and I.M - MONSTA X's rigorous journey over the past six years is explored in this brand new unmissable cinema event, which also includes high-energy musical performances of their chart-topping hits along with an exclusive first look of "The Dreaming", " One Day ", and more from their upcoming album, "MONSTA X: THE DREAMING.""MONSTA X's journey is an inspiration to anyone from any walk of life," said Eshy Gazit, CEO of Gramophone Media. "It's a story about hard work, dedication, connection, and changing the music world as we know it! I'm honored to have the privilege to present it with our platform, and share it with the world."MONSTA X: The Dreaming will make its pay-per-view premiere on Thursday, December 23 at 12 PM KST and Wednesday, December 22 at 11 PM ET / 8 PM PT. Tickets for the event can be purchased exclusively at www.livexlive.com/monstaX.PPV packages for MONSTA X: The Dreaming are available starting at $19.99, with livestream rewatch available at $29.99. Limited VIP merch bundles that give fans access to exclusive t-shirts, posters, beanies and even attendance to the Monsta X meet and greet are also available.



