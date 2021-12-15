Alt-RnB Artist, Nia, Paints In 'Distant Colors' In Her Downtempo Emotion-Driven Release

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) New York-born, Philadelphia-based singer-songwriter and producer Nia is proving to be one of America's most consoling alt RnB artists with her experimentally spiritual sound and connectable lyrics.



After making her debut with the EP, Therapy, earlier this year, she's released her latest single, Distant Colors, which stands as a testament to her creative vision and honed-in songwriting style.



With her light, effortlessly out-reaching quiescent vocal timbre falling into the dreamy full-bodied instrumentals, Distant Colors becomes the perfect sonic sanctum to pause, reflect and catch a breath with. It was written, recorded, and produced at NIA's home studio before being mixed and mastered at Oscar's Greenhouse by Tito Orjih.



NIA said: "My single, Distant Colors, expresses the raw emotion of being in tune with our inner struggles. Not only does this downtempo R&B tune tackle the feeling of isolation; it also represents the realness of the relationship that we have with ourselves."



Amelia Vandergast at A&R Factory said: For anyone that has struggled to keep their head above water in the depth of their emotional intelligence, Distant Colors is more than resonant. The shimmering melodies paired with the steady canter of the kicking downtempo percussion props up NIA's vocals as they work through the lyrics that stand as a testament to her empathy and versatility.



NIA was born in Queens, New York to Trinidadian parents. She started songwriting at the age of 5 under the influence of Sade, Michael Jackson, Bob Marley, Stevie Wonder, Calypso and Soca music. By her junior year of high school, she was already cutting her teeth as a music producer; this was at the same time she started to find her authentic voice.



During her time at Shippensburg University, NIA started to perform locally and collaborate with other local artists; in her senior year, she created her record label, Chill Room Records. After graduating, NIA assembled her band, The Chill Room Band, and performed around Philadelphia.

Her debut release came in the form of her EP, Therapy, released in March 2021. It was followed by her latest single, Distant Colors, in July. Her next release, Trouble Fun, is set to drop on December 19th.

