Ariana Grande & Kelly Clarkson Sing 'Santa, Can't You Hear Me?'

She is the recipient of an array of awards including three GRAMMY Awards, four American New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Kelly Clarkson was joined by her fellow The Voice judge, Ariana Grande, to perform "Santa, Can't You Hear Me?", their duet from Clarkson's recent Christmas album, "When Christmas Comes Around...".The 15-track collection sees Clarkson reunite with long time collaborators Jason Halbert, Jesse Shatkin and more for a mix of new original songs and Christmas classics."'When Christmas Comes Around...' captures how different the holidays can be for all of us during the varying stages of our lives, and I hope everyone can find something on the record they relate to. Hopefully the happier songs, but if not, hey... you're not alone," Clarkson said in a social media statement.From the show-stopping duet "Santa, Can't You Hear Me" featuring Ariana Grande to the hauntingly beautiful ballad "Merry Christmas (To The One I Used To Know)," When Christmas Comes Around... explores a wide range of holiday emotions and experiences anchored by Clarkson's incomparable vocal prowess.The album also features cheerful standout "Glow" featuring Chris Stapleton and the fabulously bold lead single "Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You)," the latter of which was deemed "a sassy bop" by Entertainment Weekly and "infused with empowerment" by USA Today. A festive album visualizer will also be unveiled this afternoon via Clarkson's official YouTube channel, bringing the stunning album even more to life.She is the recipient of an array of awards including three GRAMMY Awards, four American Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, two Academy of Country Music Awards, two American Country Awards, one Country Music Association Award, and two Daytime Emmy Awards. She is also the first artist to top each of Billboard's pop, adult contemporary, country and dance charts.



