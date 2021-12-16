Stacey Jackson Unleashes Her Anthem Of 80s Nostalgia; Flipside





Recorded in London, Stacey Jackson worked with longtime collaborator and co-writer Ramzi Sleiman, who has worked with the likes of The Overtones, LuLu, Westlife, Taio Cruz, T2 and Mis-teeq. FLIPSIDE has a deliberate 1980s pop feel, and was therefore the perfect track to use as an introduction to Stacey's 80s nostalgia pop TV Show, Stacey Jackson in the 80s (Spotlight TV, Sky Channel 365 and Freest 500).



FLIPSIDE is an anthem of empowerment, but it's also so much more than that. Stacey Jackson has been up against her fair share of obstacles; as an older woman in the public eye, certain parts of her career have been an uphill struggle. On FLIPSIDE, she pours her self assertion and determination into every syllable, convincing us and, in the process, herself, that she's got staying power.

"I had literally finished writing the song right before I even landed the TV series! So when the producer of the show asked me if I could suggest a pop track we could use for the theme song - it was almost spiritual! Such a crazy coincidence!" says Stacey. "The lyrics came to me quite quickly because it's all about taking risks to become a better 'you', even when you have so many commitments in life and are being pulled in so many different directions." Current pop icons like



Stacey Jackson is a singer/songwriter, entrepreneur, TV presenter & mother of four.

She became an inspiration for stay-at-home moms when she shot to fame, having launched her music career at age 40. Following the chart success of her debut single, Stacey has gone on to release four albums & over a dozen singles, and recorded "



As fitness also plays a huge part in Stacey's life, she launched her patented workout top called Staefit - created to tackle issues women may have while working out and through her online workout videos she encourages women to be the best possible versions of themselves. Her weekly music show, Stacey Jackson In The 80s, also premiered in June 2021 on Spotlight TV which airs on Sky as well as other satellite providers.

FLIPSIDE will be released on the 10th December 2021.

