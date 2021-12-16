TD Toronto Jazz Festival Announces First Four Shows Of 2022





The 35th annual TD Toronto Jazz Festival, June 24 to July 3, will feature a variety of headline shows and special programs including performances by Motown icon Smokey Robinson, jazz superstar Gregory Porter, Canadian pianist and vocalist Michael Kaeshammer, and more!



Tickets are on sale now at torontojazz.com. The full Festival lineup, including additional ticketed concerts, more than 150 free concerts, and other surprises, will be announced in the Spring.



"We've been waiting for the return of live and in-person concerts for nearly two years - and what better way to launch our 35th anniversary festivities than with living-legend Herbie Hancock," said Artistic





With a career spanning more than 50 years,





Musical icon Smokey Robinson's million-selling hits helped launch the legendary label Motown Records; with more than 4,000 songs to his credit over a 50-year career, his body of work defined a generation of American music.



Michael Kaeshammer - Wednesday June 29 at Koerner Hall

Over the course of his decades-long professional career, JUNO Award-winning Canadian pianist and vocalist Michael Kaeshammer has developed a style that weaves threads of classical, jazz, blues, boogie-woogie, stride, and even pop into a signature sound.



Gregory Porter -

Grammy Award-winning vocalist



About the Festival

Showcasing the best in jazz from Toronto, across the country and around the world, the TD Toronto Jazz Festival is one North America's premiere jazz festivals. The Festival's 35th anniversary edition runs June 24 to July 3, 2022, made possible by the generous support of title sponsor TD; official jazz radio station JAZZ.FM91; and official media partners the Toronto Star and CP24. For more information, visit torontojazz.com. TORONTO, ON, CANADA (Top40 Charts) The TD Toronto Jazz Festival celebrates its 35th anniversary in 2022, kicking off celebrations with a special performance by jazz legend Herbie Hancock on April 22 at Meridian Hall - his only Canadian stop on this multi-city tour.The 35th annual TD Toronto Jazz Festival, June 24 to July 3, will feature a variety of headline shows and special programs including performances by Motown icon Smokey Robinson, jazz superstar Gregory Porter, Canadian pianist and vocalist Michael Kaeshammer, and more!Tickets are on sale now at torontojazz.com. The full Festival lineup, including additional ticketed concerts, more than 150 free concerts, and other surprises, will be announced in the Spring."We've been waiting for the return of live and in-person concerts for nearly two years - and what better way to launch our 35th anniversary festivities than with living-legend Herbie Hancock," said Artistic Director Josh Grossman. "For so many music fans, Herbie Hancock provided a gateway to jazz, but also funk, soul, gospel and hip-hop. We're honoured that he's chosen Toronto as the sole Canadian stop on this upcoming tour, and can't wait to once again present this jazz master on an official Festival stage." Herbie Hancock - Friday April 22 at Meridian HallWith a career spanning more than 50 years, Herbie Hancock has defied tradition, creating music that expands the possibilities of musical thought. With new music on the way, he remains a visionary architect of the post-bop sound. Smokey Robinson - Tuesday June 28 at Meridian HallMusical icon Smokey Robinson's million-selling hits helped launch the legendary label Motown Records; with more than 4,000 songs to his credit over a 50-year career, his body of work defined a generation of American music.Michael Kaeshammer - Wednesday June 29 at Koerner HallOver the course of his decades-long professional career, JUNO Award-winning Canadian pianist and vocalist Michael Kaeshammer has developed a style that weaves threads of classical, jazz, blues, boogie-woogie, stride, and even pop into a signature sound. Thursday June 30 at Koerner HallGrammy Award-winning vocalist Gregory Porter has earned acclaim for his earthy, cross-pollinated brand of jazz, soul, and gospel. His sixth studio album, All Rise, marked a return to his beloved original songwriting — heart-on-sleeve lyrics imbued with everyday philosophy and real-life detail.About the FestivalShowcasing the best in jazz from Toronto, across the country and around the world, the TD Toronto Jazz Festival is one North America's premiere jazz festivals. The Festival's 35th anniversary edition runs June 24 to July 3, 2022, made possible by the generous support of title sponsor TD; official jazz radio station JAZZ.FM91; and official media partners the Toronto Star and CP24. For more information, visit torontojazz.com.



