Drew Lines Overcomes A Life Of Adversity In Stellar Fashion

According to Stryker Records, a hip-hop remix of the hard hitting, but lesser-known New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Andrew D Wold (born December 27, 1984), known professionally as Drew Lines, is an American Hip Hop Artist and songwriter currently residing in Oconto Falls Wisconsin, with his wife Quinn and their three children. Drew Lines became the first hip hop artist to be signed by Stryker Records, a label, known primarily for releasing rock music. Though being the most recent artist signed to Stryker Records, Drew is no stranger to the music scene nor a stranger to the writing process that goes along with it. Growing up in Green Bay, WI, Andrew D. Wold would face many struggles."Growing up was a struggle, a hard-fought battle, but every man's struggle is their own, and I have made it through what I hope to be the worst of my own"Drew started writing by the age of 13 while at a boy's prison where he would write poems and send them home. He has written over 500 poems, some of which have been published. Amongst the published writings, a poem titled "Rose", caught the attention of The International Poets Society, resulting in a first-place award.In 2010, Drew and his older brother C.J. Wold aka Sycoscribble, started a group they called The Brotherhood. Quickly gaining momentum after their debut release album, "Initiation", The Brotherhood was known for the "authenticity and realism" found in each track. They released several fan favorites such as " Defying Gravity ", "Never Fall" and "No Pain". Their popularity grew and soon the duo of brothers had found themselves working with Rick Ross' Label, FMG as well as Glance Conway and Project Pat of Three 6 Mafia, releasing "Everything is Nothing" and " Rollin ".They continued to work with Solomon Childs of Wu-Tang and started creating a song with artist Plies, and had started shooting a music video for " Rollin " in Memphis. In 2014 the success of The Brotherhood had come to unexpected halt when C.J. was tragically lost in an accident."It was like having a part of me ripped from myself when I got the call about my brother, he was my best friend, my inspiration... it was us against the world"Drew began a downward spiral that stretched over a six-month span before he decided to hit the scene again with a partnership he had previously formed as "Tigga" with producer Scott Keller (Space Kase) known as Sheol Dynasty. The highly energetic combination of the two produced tracks, "Because I Can" and "Watch Where You Walk", featured Solomon Childs. Soon thereafter, they conducted a national tour, and as they progressed, Sheol Dynasty became more successful.Just when Drew had found himself back in the path of success, he and his wife were involved in a devastating car accident, sending Drew through the windshield. He suffered from a broken back and hip, fractured skull, and broke every bone on the right side of his body, leaving Drew in a coma. Defying the odds of recovery, Drew endured months of physical therapy and walked again.Sheol Dynasty soon found themselves back on the scene and linked up with a Successful Music Group out of Fort Wayne, Indiana. They toured the country again in a 47 show, 50-day tour promoting their album " Immortals " and winding up on the radio with the track "Made". The duo recently recorded an album " Eternal " in 2020 featuring several artists including Solomon Childs, T-Zank, Escobar Jones and Ben Frankie."It's been a long road, but quitting ain't in me, I'm always ready for more"In the summer of 2020 Drew Lines and Stryker Records inked a deal. That deal would bring future recording efforts to the Universal Music Group in Nashville by December. The Drew Lines singles "Rise" and "Love is War" would be recorded by multi-platinum producer, Malcolm Springer, at The House of Blues Studio. This past fall "Rise" topped the NACC (US and Canada) chart at #18 as well as the M3 Radio chart in Brooklyn, NY at #1 in the Hip Hop category and #1 on the "all genre" top 30 chart. Currently the single "Love is War", has been impacting radio charts throughout the US and Canada and has hit the top 10 on M3Radio in just its third week after releasing.As we enter the new year, Hip Hop fans can look forward to seeing Drew Lines and JPS Productions recording Artist, Trotter Water, together on a Midwest tour, currently being scheduled for mid-March.According to Stryker Records, a hip-hop remix of the hard hitting, but lesser-known Saving Abel song, "15 Minutes of Fame", will be scheduled for release in the early part of 2022 as well. The song was produced by Malcolm Springer and Saving Abel bassist, Scott Wilson, at the House of Blues Studio in Nashville, and performances by Drew Lines, Scotty Austin and Jason Null will be heard on the track.



