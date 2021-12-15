midwxst Releases Back In Action 2.0 EP





4. No Smoke (with DC The Don). New York, NY (Top40 Charts) To wrap up his eventful year, midwxst releases his BACK IN ACTION 2.0 EP today. The new EP features four new, previously unreleased tracks including "HaHa" featuring Ericdoa and " Off The Wall " produced by Malikai8.The BACK IN ACTION 2.0 EP follows a string of singles released by midwxst in the last few months including "Bluffing" and "Care," which each arrived with Zach Madden-directed visuals, and "Shame." 2021 also saw the release of midwxst's original BACK IN ACTION EP, where in a celebratory review Pitchfork noted, "he sounds more confident than ever" praising how the project shows him, "sharpening his style without losing the irreverence that makes up his volatile vision."From the oft-overlooked state of Indiana, midwxst, born Edgar Sarratt III, is a genre-defier combining hyperpop and digicore with hip-hop alongside candid lyrics that reveal he isn't afraid to let his true feelings show. midwxst shares, "A lot of people expected me to be a trapper, rapping about guns and all the generic mainstream stuff. When I talk about how your own mental health and emotions can be the most dangerous thing you possess, especially as a teenager or young adult, people get such a different vibe from me and that's what I strive for."midwxstBACK IN ACTION 2.0December 15, 20211. Chowder2. Off The Wall3. Transformer (with Xhulooo & Onlybino!)4. No Smoke (with DC The Don).



