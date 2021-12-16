Finneas Shares Music Video For "Only A Lifetime," From His Critically Acclaimed Debut Album Optimist





This fall, FINNEAS completed his sold-out North American headlining tour in support of his debut album 'Optimist,' and most recently performed alongside New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Eight-time GRAMMY Award-winning musician, songwriter, and producer FINNEAS, today releases an official music video for his song, "Only A Lifetime," taken from his critically acclaimed debut album, 'Optimist,' out now via Interscope Records/Universal Music.Shot in one-take by frequent collaborator, Sam Bennett, the music video is dedicated to his family, and was filmed on location at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, CA, and features some very special guests.Speaking about the track, FINNEAS reveals, "A lot of people were pacing around their houses, praying for lockdown to be lifted, and waiting for the vaccine. I had a sudden realization - I might really miss this calm time I had with my family and my girlfriend. I was trying to remind myself to stay present and stay engaged no matter what is going on."Last month, FINNEAS received nominations across all four major categories for the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards®, set to take place on January 31st, 2022, including Best New Artist as well as Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year and Song Of The Year for his work on Billie Eilish's album 'Happier Than Ever.'This week, FINNEAS and his sister Billie Eilish were nominated for the Best Original Song - Motion Picture Golden Globe Award for their James Bond song 'No Time To Die.' Earlier this month, they also won Variety's Film Song Of The Year HITMAKER Award, as well as Best Song in a Feature Award for the same song at the 2021 Hollywood Music In Media Awards (HMMA). Watch the official music video for 'No Time To Die' HEREThis fall, FINNEAS completed his sold-out North American headlining tour in support of his debut album 'Optimist,' and most recently performed alongside Billie Eilish on NBC 's Saturday Night Live, where he also took part in a hilarious skit, 'Hotel Ad'.



