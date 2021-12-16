Palace US Tour An Early Smash

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Today, the hotly-tipped UK group Palace announce amendments to their fast-selling 2022 tour of the US and Canada: After selling out Los Angeles's Fonda Theatre, they have added a second Fonda date for Friday, May 20 (tickets on sale here). Additionally, they have upgraded their April 23 date in Austin to the esteemed Empire
Garage venue (tickets on sale here). The tour is on its way to a bevy of blowouts, with their April 22 date in Dallas at Club Dada already sold out.
This touring news comes ahead of what is sure to be an explosive 2022 for Palace. Their third album Shoals is due for release on January 21 via Avenue A / Fiction, and early singles "Lover, Don't Let Me Down," "Fade," and "Sky Becomes Sea" have already received praise from the NME, Stereogum, The Observer and more. They are gearing up for their biggest live dates yet, including a headlining slot at the 5000-cap O2 Academy Brixton in London on February 11.
Frontperson Leo Wyndham has "velvety vocals that will send shivers down your spine" (i-D) and his falsetto has often been compared to Jeff Buckley. Check that out in full force on the 1M+ streaming "Lover (Don't Let Me Down)."
Shoals is the band's love letter to fear and the fullness of life one experiences when facing it down. Unsurprisingly, the sea was a major inspiration, as the record posits the ocean's violent yet beautiful energy as the ebb and flow between sheer panic and euphoric relief. New single "Sky Becomes Sea" perfectly encapsulates the album's purpose, confronting death — the ultimate phobia — with dreamy and elegiac orchestration that builds steadily beneath unhurried backing vocals. It's an epic that exhibits the band's understated ambition.
Having built a dedicated live following through mesmerising shows at some of the country's finest venues, Palace played some of the world's biggest festivals in 2019 including main stage slots at Mad Cool, Latitude and Glastonbury's Park Stage before an autumn tour culminating at their biggest show ever at a sold-out Camden Roundhouse. The band kicked off 2020 by selling out their debut USA tour ahead of returning to the studio to start work on their third album. With a host of new 2022 tour dates confirmed and an incredible 1.4 million monthly listeners on Spotify, Palace are set to continue their enviable trajectory upwards through the best venues the world over. See below for the full list of new tour dates.
Leo Wyndham, Matt Hodges and Rupert Turner released their acclaimed debut EP Lost In The Night in 2014, followed by the Chase The Light EP the following year, their debut album So Long Forever in 2016 and sophomore album Life After in 2019.
SHOALS TRACKLIST
Never Said It Was Easy
Shame On You
Fade
Gravity
Give Me The Rain
Friends
Forever
Killer
Whale
Lover (Don't Let Me Down)
Sleeper
Salt
Shoals
Where Sky Becomes Sea
Does Nothing Good Last Forever
UK & IRELAND TOUR 2022
February 3rd, Glasgow, SWG3
February 4th, Manchester, O2 Ritz
February 5th, Bristol, O2 Academy
February 6th, Leeds, University Stylus
February 8th, Dublin, Vicar St
February 10th, Nottingham, Rock City
February 11th, London, O2 Academy Brixton
EUROPEAN TOUR 2022
February 17th, France, Paris, La Maroquinerie
February 18th, Belgium, Ghent, Vooruit Balzaal
February 19th, Germany, Cologne, Luxor
February 20th, Switzerland, Zurich, Mascotte
February 22nd, Italy, Milan, Magnolia
February 24th, Austria, Vienna, Arena
February 25th, Germany, Munich, Strom
February 26th, Czech Republic, Prague, Café V Lese
February 27th, Hungary, Budapest, Durer Kert
March 1st, Poland, Warsaw, Hydrozagadka
March 2nd, Germany, Berlin, Heimathafen
March 4th, Denmark, Copenhagen, VEGA small hall
March 5th, Germany, Hamburg, Mojo
March 6th, Netherlands, Amsterdam, Paradiso
US/CAN TOUR 2022
*SOLD OUT* April 22nd, Dallas, TX, Club Dada *SOLD OUT*
April 23rd, Austin, TX, Parish
April 24th, Houston, TX, Studio @ Warehouse Live
April 26th, Orlando, FL, The Social
April 27th, Atlanta, GA, Terminal West
April 29th, Durham, NC, Motorco Music
Hall
April 30th, Washington DC, 9:30 Club
May 1st, Philadelphia, PA, Foundry
May 3rd, Boston, MA, Paradise
May 5th, New York, NY, Webster Hall
May 7th, Montreal, QC, Club Soda
May 9th, Toronto, ON, Danforth
May 10th, Cleveland, OH, Beachland Ballroom
May 11th, Columbus, OH, A&R Bar
May 13th, Detroit, MI, Shelter
May 14th, Chicago, IL, Thalia
Hall
May 16th, Denver, CO, The Gothic Theatre
May 17th, Salt Lake City, UT, The Complex
*SOLD OUT* May 19th, Los Angeles, CA, The Fonda *SOLD OUT*
May 20th, Los Angeles, CA, The Fonda
May 21th, San Francisco, CA, The Fillmore