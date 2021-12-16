Palace US Tour An Early Smash





This touring news comes ahead of what is sure to be an explosive 2022 for Palace. Their third album Shoals is due for release on January 21 via Avenue A / Fiction, and early singles "Lover, Don't Let Me Down," "Fade," and "Sky Becomes Sea" have already received praise from the NME, Stereogum, The Observer and more. They are gearing up for their biggest live dates yet, including a headlining slot at the 5000-cap O2 Academy Brixton in London on February 11.



Frontperson Leo Wyndham has "velvety vocals that will send shivers down your spine" (i-D) and his falsetto has often been compared to Jeff Buckley. Check that out in full force on the 1M+ streaming "Lover (Don't Let Me Down)."



Shoals is the band's love letter to fear and the fullness of life one experiences when facing it down. Unsurprisingly, the sea was a major inspiration, as the record posits the ocean's violent yet beautiful energy as the ebb and flow between sheer panic and euphoric relief. New single "Sky Becomes Sea" perfectly encapsulates the album's purpose, confronting death — the ultimate phobia — with dreamy and elegiac orchestration that builds steadily beneath unhurried backing vocals. It's an epic that exhibits the band's understated ambition.



Having built a dedicated live following through mesmerising shows at some of the country's finest venues, Palace played some of the world's biggest festivals in 2019 including main stage slots at Mad Cool, Latitude and Glastonbury's Park Stage before an autumn tour culminating at their biggest show ever at a sold-out Camden Roundhouse. The band kicked off 2020 by selling out their debut USA tour ahead of returning to the studio to start work on their third album. With a host of new 2022 tour dates confirmed and an incredible 1.4 million monthly listeners on Spotify, Palace are set to continue their enviable trajectory upwards through the best venues the world over. See below for the full list of new tour dates.



Leo Wyndham, Matt Hodges and Rupert Turner released their acclaimed debut EP Lost In The Night in 2014, followed by the Chase The Light EP the following year, their debut album So Long Forever in 2016 and sophomore album Life After in 2019.



SHOALS TRACKLIST

Never Said It Was Easy

Shame On You

Fade

Gravity

Give Me The Rain





Lover (Don't Let Me Down)

Sleeper

Salt

Shoals

Where Sky Becomes Sea

Does Nothing Good Last Forever



UK & IRELAND TOUR 2022

February 3rd, Glasgow, SWG3

February 4th, Manchester, O2 Ritz

February 5th, Bristol, O2 Academy

February 6th, Leeds, University Stylus

February 8th, Dublin, Vicar St

February 10th, Nottingham, Rock City

February 11th, London, O2 Academy Brixton



EUROPEAN TOUR 2022

February 17th, France, Paris, La Maroquinerie

February 18th, Belgium, Ghent, Vooruit Balzaal

February 19th, Germany, Cologne, Luxor

February 20th, Switzerland, Zurich, Mascotte

February 22nd, Italy, Milan, Magnolia

February 24th, Austria, Vienna, Arena

February 25th, Germany, Munich, Strom

February 26th, Czech Republic, Prague, Café V Lese

February 27th, Hungary, Budapest, Durer Kert

March 1st, Poland, Warsaw, Hydrozagadka

March 2nd, Germany, Berlin, Heimathafen

March 4th, Denmark, Copenhagen, VEGA small hall

March 5th, Germany, Hamburg, Mojo

March 6th, Netherlands, Amsterdam, Paradiso



US/CAN TOUR 2022

*SOLD OUT* April 22nd, Dallas, TX, Club Dada *SOLD OUT*

April 23rd, Austin, TX, Parish

April 24th, Houston, TX, Studio @ Warehouse Live

April 26th, Orlando, FL, The Social

April 27th, Atlanta, GA, Terminal West

April 29th, Durham, NC, Motorco

April 30th, Washington DC, 9:30 Club

May 1st, Philadelphia, PA, Foundry

May 3rd, Boston, MA, Paradise

May 5th, New York, NY, Webster Hall

May 7th, Montreal, QC, Club Soda

May 9th, Toronto, ON, Danforth

May 10th, Cleveland, OH, Beachland Ballroom

May 11th, Columbus, OH, A&R Bar

May 13th, Detroit, MI, Shelter

May 14th, Chicago, IL,

May 16th, Denver, CO, The Gothic Theatre

May 17th, Salt Lake City, UT, The Complex

*SOLD OUT* May 19th, Los Angeles, CA, The Fonda *SOLD OUT*

May 20th, Los Angeles, CA, The Fonda

May 21th, San Francisco, CA, The Fillmore New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, the hotly-tipped UK group Palace announce amendments to their fast-selling 2022 tour of the US and Canada: After selling out Los Angeles's Fonda Theatre, they have added a second Fonda date for Friday, May 20 (tickets on sale here). Additionally, they have upgraded their April 23 date in Austin to the esteemed Empire Garage venue (tickets on sale here). The tour is on its way to a bevy of blowouts, with their April 22 date in Dallas at Club Dada already sold out.This touring news comes ahead of what is sure to be an explosive 2022 for Palace. Their third album Shoals is due for release on January 21 via Avenue A / Fiction, and early singles "Lover, Don't Let Me Down," "Fade," and "Sky Becomes Sea" have already received praise from the NME, Stereogum, The Observer and more. They are gearing up for their biggest live dates yet, including a headlining slot at the 5000-cap O2 Academy Brixton in London on February 11.Frontperson Leo Wyndham has "velvety vocals that will send shivers down your spine" (i-D) and his falsetto has often been compared to Jeff Buckley. Check that out in full force on the 1M+ streaming "Lover (Don't Let Me Down)."Shoals is the band's love letter to fear and the fullness of life one experiences when facing it down. Unsurprisingly, the sea was a major inspiration, as the record posits the ocean's violent yet beautiful energy as the ebb and flow between sheer panic and euphoric relief. New single "Sky Becomes Sea" perfectly encapsulates the album's purpose, confronting death — the ultimate phobia — with dreamy and elegiac orchestration that builds steadily beneath unhurried backing vocals. It's an epic that exhibits the band's understated ambition.Having built a dedicated live following through mesmerising shows at some of the country's finest venues, Palace played some of the world's biggest festivals in 2019 including main stage slots at Mad Cool, Latitude and Glastonbury's Park Stage before an autumn tour culminating at their biggest show ever at a sold-out Camden Roundhouse. The band kicked off 2020 by selling out their debut USA tour ahead of returning to the studio to start work on their third album. With a host of new 2022 tour dates confirmed and an incredible 1.4 million monthly listeners on Spotify, Palace are set to continue their enviable trajectory upwards through the best venues the world over. See below for the full list of new tour dates.Leo Wyndham, Matt Hodges and Rupert Turner released their acclaimed debut EP Lost In The Night in 2014, followed by the Chase The Light EP the following year, their debut album So Long Forever in 2016 and sophomore album Life After in 2019.SHOALS TRACKLISTNever Said It Was EasyShame On YouFadeGravityGive Me The Rain Friends Forever Killer WhaleLover (Don't Let Me Down)SleeperSaltShoalsWhere Sky Becomes SeaDoes Nothing Good Last ForeverUK & IRELAND TOUR 2022February 3rd, Glasgow, SWG3February 4th, Manchester, O2 RitzFebruary 5th, Bristol, O2 AcademyFebruary 6th, Leeds, University StylusFebruary 8th, Dublin, Vicar StFebruary 10th, Nottingham, Rock CityFebruary 11th, London, O2 Academy BrixtonEUROPEAN TOUR 2022February 17th, France, Paris, La MaroquinerieFebruary 18th, Belgium, Ghent, Vooruit BalzaalFebruary 19th, Germany, Cologne, LuxorFebruary 20th, Switzerland, Zurich, MascotteFebruary 22nd, Italy, Milan, MagnoliaFebruary 24th, Austria, Vienna, ArenaFebruary 25th, Germany, Munich, StromFebruary 26th, Czech Republic, Prague, Café V LeseFebruary 27th, Hungary, Budapest, Durer KertMarch 1st, Poland, Warsaw, HydrozagadkaMarch 2nd, Germany, Berlin, HeimathafenMarch 4th, Denmark, Copenhagen, VEGA small hallMarch 5th, Germany, Hamburg, MojoMarch 6th, Netherlands, Amsterdam, ParadisoUS/CAN TOUR 2022*SOLD OUT* April 22nd, Dallas, TX, Club Dada *SOLD OUT*April 23rd, Austin, TX, ParishApril 24th, Houston, TX, Studio @ Warehouse LiveApril 26th, Orlando, FL, The SocialApril 27th, Atlanta, GA, Terminal WestApril 29th, Durham, NC, Motorco Music HallApril 30th, Washington DC, 9:30 ClubMay 1st, Philadelphia, PA, FoundryMay 3rd, Boston, MA, ParadiseMay 5th, New York, NY, Webster HallMay 7th, Montreal, QC, Club SodaMay 9th, Toronto, ON, DanforthMay 10th, Cleveland, OH, Beachland BallroomMay 11th, Columbus, OH, A&R BarMay 13th, Detroit, MI, ShelterMay 14th, Chicago, IL, Thalia HallMay 16th, Denver, CO, The Gothic TheatreMay 17th, Salt Lake City, UT, The Complex*SOLD OUT* May 19th, Los Angeles, CA, The Fonda *SOLD OUT*May 20th, Los Angeles, CA, The FondaMay 21th, San Francisco, CA, The Fillmore



