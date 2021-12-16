Multi-Platinum Recording Artist Pia Mia Partners With OneOf To Release Her First NFT Collection Today





In one of the first woman-led artist NFT partnerships of its kind, and in an NFT marketplace where just 5% of sales have been attributed to female artists, 10% royalty of her new song "Whole Thing" will be auctioned tomorrow, December 16th to the single highest bidder as the Platinum-tier "OneOf One" "Key to the Constellation" item in the collection. The auction winner will also receive an animated 30 second video NFT for the "Whole Thing," plus a physical product: a handcrafted 18K custom gold necklace pendant. Additionally, fans that purchase the Platinum and/or Diamond-tier drops will be able to access the full song in their OneOf vault, two days in advance of the official song release on all streaming platforms this Friday, December 17.



"I'm inspired and invigorated to enter the groundbreaking creative world of NFTs, where I can bring my music to my fans and connect with them more directly. Amidst the wave of democratization of art through crypto and NFTs, as it stands now, women represent just a fraction of NFT artists. I'm thrilled to be a part of the wave of women embracing this new technology to enable fans to own a portion of the master recording of my new song. It's an incredible opportunity for those of us creating music, stuck in an outdated system, to circumnavigate the "normal" structure and bring our art to people in a newer and better way." - Pia Mia



Organically blending in her own personal brand of women empowerment and femineity, Pia Mia's collection and the NFT's storyline and characters were all envisioned and creatively written by Pia herself, bringing her own mythical vision to the NFT sphere for a beautiful collection that appeals to both men and women alike. She collaborated with creative partner Ben Ditto, who crafted the visuals and aesthetic for the assets based on her direction and story creation. The formation of the D1AD3MA avatar brings together state-of-the-art software and Pia's live dance performance, producing a motion-captured set of images and film which exist as NFT artwork. With D1AD3MA, the digital



At just 24 years old, Pia Mia, an American artist and Pacific Islander originally from Guam, has cemented herself as a formidable star with a hand in multiple corners of entertainment. A critically acclaimed multi-platinum recording artist with hits like "



Ben is a creative director specializing in the execution of uncanny, utopian concepts that embrace beauty and technology. He directs moving image, CGI, creative coding projects, augmented reality, and VR, as well as print and live experiences. Over his career, Ben has collaborated with The 1975, Maison Margiela, and Nike, and worked across prominent platforms such as Dazed Beauty.



OneOf is a NFT platform designed for the music community to create an environmentally sustainable, artist-and-fan-friendly experience. Built on the Tezos blockchain protocol, minting a NFT on OneOf's platform uses two million times less energy than other proof-of-work networks, and for its artist and creator partners, minting NFTs costs $0 in blockchain transaction fees. Dedicated to charitable causes, OneOf offers artists using their platform the option to donate portions of their NFT proceeds to charities of their choice. OneOf also enables fans to pay with credit and debit cards as well as cryptocurrencies.

OneOf - the green NFT platform built for music — has announced an NFT collection from multi-platinum recording artist, singer, songwriter, actress, fashion icon, and digital artwork creator Pia Mia (@PiaMia, 7.4 million Instagram followers). Her exclusive collection, Birth of D1AD3MA (pronounced "Dye-ah Deema"), which broke records last week with her Gold-tier pre-sale selling out in 45 seconds, envisions a mystical metaverse that draws on mythological references and is represented in not only alluring metallic-toned images and video messages, but the early release of her new song, "Whole Thing." 