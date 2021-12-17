The Silver Bars Release 'The Long Night'





open.spotify.com/track/698MYzZQQZu2KI1axw1BQk New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Indie-Rock 5-piece 'The Silver Bars' are back with their latest single 'The Long Night', following on from their debut EP earlier this year along with a string of singles. 'The Long Night' sees the band push the boundaries of their sound further than before, channelling the charm of The Strokes earlier material while staying true to the bands unique sound.The track is about accepting both the good and bad the times in life. A raw, emotional Indie-Rock ballad that showcases the band's dynamic ability to go from soft and sombre to climatic Indie raucous at the drop of a hat, adding further proof of the band's versatility.Speaking on the new single The Silver Bars said: "The track is a single where we wanted to find out where we can go with the band, it's an avenue that nobody has heard us go down, not even ourselves and that was really exciting. It's a song that's been pivotal in getting us to realise our own sound, something we're truly proud of, and we hope everyone else hears that too."Not wanting to be pigeonholed the band have continually adapted their sound since their inception in 2019. Hailing from Barrow-in-Furness the band tributes their hometown as a reason for their unique sound. Not coming from an established music city has granted The Silver Bars the freedom to experiment without worrying about or having to follow in the pre-determined sound of a particular city.The Band are currently gigging extensively across the North-West, follow their socials for further details.open.spotify.com/track/698MYzZQQZu2KI1axw1BQk



